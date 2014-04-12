Preview: Blue Jays at Orioles

The Toronto Blue Jays haven’t been a particularly dominant in any area in 2014, but timely pitching has helped them sport a winning record through 11 games. The Blue Jays, who rank 28th in the majors in batting average (.212) as they enter the second contest of a three-game road set against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, posted their major league-best third shutout in Friday’s 2-0 win. Both of Toronto’s runs were unearned, allowing the Blue Jays to prevail despite managing three singles and a walk.

Melky Cabrera, one of the few bright spots in Toronto’s offense, extended his hitting streak to 11 games and can tie Vernon Wells in 2006 for the longest hit streak to open a season by a Blue Jay with a hit on Saturday. Baltimore committed two errors during the fourth inning of Friday’s series opener after committing only one miscue in its first nine contests. The Orioles tallied only five hits after collecting 32 in their previous two contests against the New York Yankees.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SNET (Toronto), MASN2 (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Drew Hutchison (1-1, 6.23 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Bud Norris (0-1, 9.00)

Hutchison delivered 5 1/3 scoreless innings in his season debut on April 1 versus the Tampa Bay Rays, but was knocked around for six runs and six hits over 3 1/3 innings in Sunday’s 6-4 home loss to the Yankees. “I had good rhythm in the second and third innings, I just (didn’t) execute pitches,” Hutchison told the Toronto Sun after his last outing. The 23-year-old, who did not pitch in the majors in 2013 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery, went 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA in two starts against Baltimore before his arm injury.

After getting pushed back a day in order to keep Chris Tillman on regular rest, Norris will try to post his second win since September 2 after going 3-0 over his first four starts with Baltimore last season following his trade from the Houston Astros. The Cal Poly alum was tagged for five runs and nine hits over five frames in last Saturday’s 7-6 setback against the Detroit Tigers. Norris settled for the no-decision in his final start of the season last year against Toronto after yielding three runs over four innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. In 17 career starts with six or more days of rest, Norris is 3-9 with a 5.40 ERA.

2. Blue Jays SS Jose Reyes (left hamstring), who has been sidelined since Opening Day, did some running before Friday’s contest and could begin a rehab assignment soon if he doesn’t experience a setback on Saturday.

3. Friday’s loss was the first by Baltimore when it allowed three hits or fewer since June 7, 2009.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Blue Jays 4