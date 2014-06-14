Preview: Blue Jays at Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles have scored just one total run over their last three defeats and look to get the bats moving when they host the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday in the third contest of the four-game series. One of the players hampering the Baltimore offense is outfielder Nelson Cruz, who has gone 10 games without hitting a homer or driving in a run. The Orioles were blanked for the sixth time this season on Friday as Toronto’s Drew Hutchison tossed seven strong innings.

Baltimore third baseman Manny Machado had been in a funk, but snapped out of it with a three-hit game on Friday. Machado will be available for the final two games of the series as his appeal of a five-game suspension for his actions against Oakland last Sunday has yet to be heard. Juan Francisco hit a two-run homer for Toronto on Friday as the Blue Jays won for only the second time in their last seven games.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, SNET (Toronto), MASN and WJZ (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (6-4, 4.20 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Bud Norris (5-5, 3.94)

Dickey is 2-0 over his last four outings and has allowed two runs in three of them. The knuckleballer lasted only 5 1/3 innings and gave up two solo homers among five hits in a no-decision against Minnesota on Monday. Dickey allowed three runs and six hits in six innings in a no-decision against Baltimore on April 22 and is 2-4 with a 4.66 ERA in 11 career appearances (eight starts) against the Orioles.

Norris has won three of his last four starts and put together his best effort of the season while beating Boston on Monday. He gave up only three hits in eight shutout innings and struck out six while frustrating the Red Sox. Norris defeated the Blue Jays for the first time in three career starts against them on April 24 when he gave up three runs and five hits in six innings and also tossed seven shutout innings of five-hit ball in a no-decision on April 12.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Orioles stranded nine and were 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position on Friday.

2. Toronto SS Jose Reyes went hitless in three at-bats on Friday to halt a 13-game hitting streak.

3. Baltimore CF Adam Jones is 3-for-19 with five strikeouts against Dickey.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, Orioles 2