Preview: Blue Jays at Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles hope a homecoming will rekindle their offense, because they’ll need to score some runs with the hot-hitting Toronto Blue Jays visiting for a three-game series starting Friday. The Orioles took two of three from Tampa Bay to start the season but were held scoreless over the final 16 innings of the series after scoring 12 runs in the first 11 frames.

The Blue Jays put pressure on opposing offenses with their powerful lineup, which put up 15 runs in taking two of three from the New York Yankees to begin the campaign. They’ll be hard-pressed to continue that success against a Baltimore pitching staff that gave up only nine earned runs in three games against the Rays. The Orioles’ starters have posted a 2.70 ERA, and right-hander Bud Norris hopes to build on the solid start. Toronto has put up solid offensive numbers despite a slow start for slugger Jose Bautista, who is 0-for-12 with eight strikeouts.

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, SNET (Toronto), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH Mark Buehrle (2014: 13-10, 3.39 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Bud Norris (2014: 15-8, 3.65)

Buehrle has been the model of consistency, logging at least 200 innings and recording at least 10 wins in 14 consecutive seasons. He’s 36 now but has shown no sign of letting up, and his 3.39 ERA last season was his best since 2005. Buehrle, who has 199 career victories, has faced tough luck against the Orioles over the years, going 8-10 despite a 3.57 ERA in 24 games (22 starts), including 3-5, 4.24 at Camden Yards.

Norris was solid in his first full season with the Orioles a year ago but had a rough spring, posting a 9.25 ERA. The 30-year-old was slotted into the No. 4 spot in the rotation to start the season largely because of his success against the Blue Jays - he went 4-0 with a 1.78 ERA in five starts against them last season. It also lines him up to pitch at home, where he is 10-3 with a 3.58 ERA in 18 starts over the past two seasons.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore OFs Delmon Young (21-for-50, four home runs) and Adam Jones (11-for-31, HR) have fared well against Buehrle.

2. Toronto SS Jose Reyes (10-for-28) and C Dioner Navarro (5-for-14, HR) have hit Norris well, but Bautista is 1-for-13 with five strikeouts against him.

3. The Orioles acquired minor-league C Chris O‘Brien and RHP Ben Rowen from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday in exchange for RHP Ryan Webb, minor-league C Brian Ward and the 74th overall pick in this year’s draft.

PREDICTION: Orioles 4, Blue Jays 3