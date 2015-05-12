Preview: Blue Jays at Orioles

Playing in front of their home fans for the first time in two weeks provided a boost for the Baltimore Orioles and finally helped them cool off the Toronto Blue Jays. The Orioles used three home runs to beat Toronto for only the second time in seven meetings in Monday’s series opener and look to carry the momentum into the second of a three-game set on Tuesday.

The Orioles had allowed 47 runs in the first six meeetings with the Blue Jays, including 24 in a three-game sweep at Toronto from April 21-23. Baltimore was forced on the road the following week after rioting in the city caused a pair of postponements, but Monday’s victory boosted its record to 9-5 at Camden Yards with 16 of the next 19 games to be played at home. The long ball continues to be an issue for the Blue Jays, who have served up an American League-high 39 homers. Blue Jays left-hander Mark Buehrle goes for his third win over the Orioles this season against Chris Tillman, who has lost both starts versus Baltimore.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SNET (Toronto) MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH Mark Buehrle (4-2, 6.00 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Chris Tillman (2-4, 6.25)

Buehrle ended an 11-year winless drought against the New York Yankees last time out, allowing one run over five innings to bounce back from a pair of dreadful outings in which he was pounded for 13 runs and 24 hits over 10 frames. He beat the Orioles twice in winning his first three starts, although Toronto amassed 25 runs in the two victories. Adam Jones is 16-for-37 and Chris Davis is 8-for-25 with two homers each off Buehrle.

Tillman also faced the Yankees in his last turn and lost his third straight start after surrendering four runs on 10 hits over 5 2/3 innings. He has been shelled in both outings against the Blue Jays this season, lasting 2 2/3 innings and allowing seven runs on April 12 and giving up another seven runs over 4 1/3 innings on 11 days later. The two defeats dropped Tillman to 4-8 with a 5.12 ERA lifetime against the Blue Jays.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays RF Chris Colabello had two hits Monday to improved to 12-for-21 since he was called up from Triple-A Buffalo.

2. Orioles 3B Manny Machado and Jones each homered Monday to extend their hitting streaks to four games.

3. Baltimore DH Jimmy Paredes is riding a 10-game hitting streak but 2B Ryan Flaherty will undergo an MRI exam after aggravating a groin injury.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, Orioles 4