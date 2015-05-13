Preview: Blue Jays at Orioles

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Edwin Encarnacion is having trouble with his power stroke this season but, like the rest of his teammates, seems to find a groove against the Baltimore Orioles. Encarnacion belted a pair of homers Tuesday to spark a 10-2 rout for the Blue Jays, who look to continue their mastery of the host Orioles in Wednesday’s rubber game of the series.

Encarnacion had gone deep once in the previous 19 games since swatting a pair of homers against Baltimore on April 21. Josh Donaldson also homered and matched Encarnacion with three RBIs, padding his numbers to 11-for-32 with nine RBIs to help Toronto improve to 6-2 against the Orioles this season. Baltimore third baseman Manny Machado collected three hits Tuesday and is 9-for-18 over his last five games against the Blue Jays. Baltimore has yielded at least 10 runs on four occasions - and all have come against Toronto.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SNET (Toronto) MASN2 (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Aaron Sanchez (3-2, 3.62 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Miguel Gonzalez (3-2, 3.57)

Sanchez is coming off the best career start, overcoming five walks by limiting Boston to two hits over seven scoreless innings to run his winning streak to three. He lasted only 3 1/3 innings in a loss at Baltimore in his season debut before beating the Orioles on April 22, giving up two runs over 5 1/3 innings despite seven walks. Sanchez has 20 walks and 19 strikeouts over 23 2/3 innings while going 3-0 in his last four turns.

Gonzalez followed his longest outing of the season with his shortest, lasting four innings and surrendering five runs in a loss to the New York Yankees that halted a three-game winning streak. He was dominant in his previous turn with 7 2/3 scoreless innings of four-hit ball against Tampa Bay. Gonzalez has posted a 6-2 record with a 2.64 ERA and stellar 0.99 WHIP in 11 career appearances (10 starts) versus the Blue Jays.

WALK-OFFS

1. Encarnacion has 28 homers in 99 career games versus Baltimore.

2. Orioles DH Jimmy Paredes had a two-run single Tuesday to extend his hitting streak to 11 games.

3. Blue Jays RF Chris Colabello is 14-for-26 in seven games since his promotion from the minors.

PREDICTION: Orioles 4, Blue Jays 3