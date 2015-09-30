Preview: Blue Jays at Orioles (Game 2)

The Toronto Blue Jays have the opportunity to clinch their sixth American League East crown - and first since 1993 - when they play a doubleheader with the host Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday. Toronto has won five in a row and can wrap up the division with either one victory or a New York Yankees’ loss to the rival Boston Red Sox.

Kevin Pillar continued his torrid stretch with two hits in Toronto’s 4-3 victory on Monday, improving to a staggering 13-for-22 (.591) with two homers, six RBIs and four runs scored in his last six games. The reigning AL Player of the Week is 29-for-86 (.337) in 25 career contests versus Baltimore, but is just 1-for-4 in a small sample size against Wednesday Game 2 starter Kevin Gausman. Although Toronto (91-65) holds a magic number of two to clinch the division, it is also is battling Kansas City (90-67) for the best record in the AL and home-field advantage in the playoffs. Baltimore is heading in the other direction, having dropped four in a row as it plays out the string.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, RSN (Toronto), MASN2 (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (11-11, 4.00 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (3-7, 4.49)

Dickey allowed two runs on four hits in seven innings against Tampa Bay on Friday to record his 100th career victory while making his 100th start with Toronto. Although the 40-year-old knuckleballer owns an impressive 8-1 mark with a 2.95 ERA after the All-Star break, he has struggled mightily against Baltimore. Dickey owns a 2-6 career record versus the Orioles, but has yet to face them this season.

Gausman suffered his first loss since Aug. 28 after allowing five runs on as many hits in five innings of a 7-0 setback to Boston. The 24-year-old has surrendered one homer in his last three outings after being taken deep eight times in his previous five. Gausman has made three appearances versus Toronto this season, but has yet to record a decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto RF Jose Bautista is 5-for-15 with three homers, six RBIs and three runs scored in his last four contests.

2. Baltimore C Matt Wieters is 6-for-15 with three runs scored in his last four games after going 0-for-14 in his previous four tilts.

3. Blue Jays LF Ben Revere has hit safely in four straight and eight of his last nine contests.

PREDICTION: Orioles 4, Blue Jays 2