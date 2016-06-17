Preview: Blue Jays at Orioles

After winning a showdown with Boston for first place in the American League East, the Baltimore Orioles must prepare for a visit from the hard-charging Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. The Blue Jays have won three in a row and six of seven, including the final three contests of a four-game set against the Orioles last week in Toronto.

The Blue Jays scored 30 runs against Baltimore a week ago and amassed 31 in taking the final three games of a home-and-home series against Philadelphia. Edwin Encarnacion is on a tear with six home runs, 14 RBIs and 12 runs scored during a six-game hitting streak while Josh Donaldson (9-for-14 versus the Phillies) has posted a nine-game string to help Toronto pull within two games of the division lead. Baltimore’s Adam Jones homered each of the last two nights and has recorded four blasts and eight RBIs during his five-game hitting streak. Manny Machado, who notched three hits on Thursday, is 13-for-31 in seven games against the Blue Jays this season.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, TVA (Toronto), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Aarón Sánchez (6-1, 3.38 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Mike Wright (3-3, 5.31)

Sanchez was pounded by the Orioles on Sunday but managed to pick up the win despite surrendering six runs and 10 hits - four homers - over five innings. The 23-year-old Californian, who will be shifted to the bullpen later in the season to keep his innings down, struck out 12 and permitted two runs over eight frames at Detroit in his previous turn. Baltimore’s Chris Davis has tormented Sanchez, going 6-for-10 with three homers and four RBIs.

Wright struggled with his control in a rough outing at Toronto on Saturday, walking five batters while allowing four runs over five innings in a no-decision to remain undefeated in his last six starts. He earned the victory with seven frames of one-run ball versus Kansas City on June 6 - a nice bounce-back effort after surrendering four homers against Boston. He has yet to beat Toronto, posting an 0-3 record and bloated 7.13 ERA in five career appearances.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista exited Thursday’s game after injuring his toe while crashing into the outfield wall and was sent for precautionary X-rays.

2. Machado will have a hearing Tuesday on his appeal of a four-game suspension for his fight with Royals RHP Yordano Ventura.

3. Toronto CF Kevin Pillar, a .325 career hitter versus Baltimore, belted two homers Thursday for his seventh multi-hit performance in 10 games.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 6, Orioles 3