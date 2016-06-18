Preview: Blue Jays at Orioles

Even the loss of one of their top sluggers cannot cool off the Toronto Blue Jays, who are mashing opponents into submission behind a franchise record-setting offense. Toronto has scored at least 10 runs in five of the last seven contests and attempts to extend its winning streak to five games at the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

Michael Saunders belted three homers and notched a career-high eight RBIs as the Blue Jays closed within a game of first-place Baltimore in the American League East with a 13-3 romp in the series opener -- their fourth straight win over the Orioles in a span of eight days. Reigning AL MVP Josh Donaldson is riding a 10-game hitting streak and is 10-for-15 with three homers and nine RBIs in the last four games for Toronto, which placed Jose Bautista (toe) on the 15-day disabled list Friday. Baltimore shortstop Manny Machado had an RBI single among two hits Friday to improve to 15-for-35 against the Blue Jays this season. The Orioles’ pitching staff, battered by the Blue Jays for 34 runs and 40 hits over the past three meetings, will be looking for a solid outing from Yovani Gallardo on Saturday in his first start in eight weeks.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Toronto), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (4-7, 4.16 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Yovani Gallardo (1-1, 7.00)

Dickey’s modest two-start winning streak was halted when he allowed three runs on five hits over 6 1/3 innings in a 7-0 loss at Philadelphia -- Toronto’s only loss in the last eight games. The 41-year-old knuckleballer permitted a total of two earned runs over 12 innings in back-to-back road wins at Detroit and Boston. Machado is 7-for-19 against Dickey, who is 2-6 with a 3.97 mark versus the Orioles after a no-decision at Baltimore on April 20.

Gallardo, who made at least 30 starts in each of the previous seven seasons, will come off the disabled list to make his first start since April 22 at Kansas City. Following a strong season debut versus Minnesota in which he permitted one run on two hits over five innings, Gallardo allowed 13 runs over 13 frames in his next three starts before going on the DL with biceps tendinitis. Gallardo has won all three career starts versus Toronto while posting a 1.33 ERA.

1. Saunders is 18-for-33 with five homers and 12 RBIs versus Baltimore this season.

2. Orioles SS J.J. Hardy, who has been out since May 2 with a fracture in his left foot, is expected to be activated Saturday or Sunday

3. Donaldson became the eighth player in franchise history to reach base safely in 10 consecutive plate appearances.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 7, Orioles 5