Preview: Blue Jays at Orioles

J.A. Happ looks to rebound from his first defeat in more than 2 1/2 months when the visiting Toronto Blue Jays continue their three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night. The Blue Jays extended their winning streak to four with a 5-1 win Monday night to move four games ahead of Baltimore atop the American League East.

Happ, who has already established a career high in victories, can join Boston's Rick Porcello as the only 18-game winners in the majors. Red-hot Josh Donaldson is on a power binge with six homers and 11 RBIs in his last five games, giving the reigning league MVP 75 blasts in his first two seasons with Toronto. The Orioles have dropped four of five and not only are facing their largest deficit in the division this season, but they dropped two games behind the second-place Red Sox in the East. Shortstop J.J. Hardy had two of Baltimore's four hits Monday, matching his total from his previous eight games combined.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, TVA Sports, Sportsnet (Toronto), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH J.A. Happ (17-4, 3.19 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Ubaldo Jimenez (5-11, 6.62)

Happ allowed four runs for the second straight start and lasted only five innings in a 6-3 setback to the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday to absorb his first defeat since June 6. Happ beat the Orioles for the second time this season with an 11-strikeout gem on July 30, but he also surrendered three homers in an 11-6 win over Baltimore on June 11. Steve Pearce has been a nemesis for Happ, going 9-for-25 with four homers and 11 RBIs.

Jimenez deserved a better fate in a spot start against the Washington Nationals last time out, taking the loss despite permitting one run on five hits over six innings. That performance earned another start for Jimenez, who hasn't won since posting back-to-back victories over San Diego in late June. He lasted one-third of an inning in an ugly start at Toronto on June 12 and was battered for five runs in relief five days later.

WALK-OFFS

1. Donaldson has hit safely in eight consecutive games.

2. Orioles CF Adam Jones (hamstring) was out of the starting lineup for the third straight game.

3. Blue Jays SS Troy Tulowitzki is 6-for-15 during a four-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 7, Orioles 4