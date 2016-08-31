Preview: Blue Jays at Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays rank 1-2 in the majors in home runs, so it's hardly a surprise that the long ball has played a pivotal role during their three-game series. Matt Wieters launched a tiebreaking two-run blast in Tuesday's 5-3 win for Baltimore, which hosts the Blue Jays in the rubber match Wednesday night.

Manny Machado became the youngest player in franchise history to reach 100 homers as the Orioles snapped Toronto's four-game winning streak and pulled within three games of the American East-leading Blue Jays. Steve Pearce clubbed a solo shot as Baltimore pushed its league-high total to 208 homers -- 15 more than Toronto. Aaron Sanchez will have 10 days of rest between starts for the Blue Jays, who sent him to Class A Dunedin while skipping a turn in an attempt to manage his innings. Sanchez has allowed only three homers in his last 11 starts, but he was taken deep four times by Baltimore in a 10-9 Toronto win on June 12.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, TVA Sports, Sportsnet (Toronto), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Aarón Sánchez (12-2, 2.99 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Yovani Gallardo (4-6, 5.69)

Sanchez is coming off his shortest start, lasting only four innings and giving up five runs (four earned) on four hits in Toronto's win at Cleveland on Aug. 20. He also struggled in his previous road start, allowing four runs over six innings to snap a string of 10 consecutive wins. Sanchez got the victory against Baltimore despite the homer binge on June 12 before allowiing three earned runs in a pair of subsequent starts versus the Orioles.

Gallardo is coming off a woeful performance in a loss to the New York Yankees, giving up eight runs (seven earned) on six hits in only 1 1/3 innings. It was the third defeat in four starts for Gallardo, who has notched only one victory in his last 11 appearances. Gallardo won his first four career starts versus the Blue Jays before taking the loss in Toronto on July 30, giving up five runs on five hits and five walks in 4 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays 3B Josh Donaldson had his RBI streak halted at five games but he has hit safely in nine straight contests.

2. Orioles LHP Zach Britton has converted all 39 save chances.

3. Toronto is calling up INF Ryan Goins from Triple-A Buffalo to replace 2B Darwin Barney, who is leaving the club to tend to personal business.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, Orioles 4