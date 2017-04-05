Preview: Blue Jays at Orioles

(Updated: CORRECTS Joey to Jose in WALK-OFF No. 3)

It didn't look like Mark Trumbo would return to Baltimore in 2017 as he tested the free-agent waters during the offseason but after the Orioles re-signed him to a three-year, $37.5 million contract, he's already paying dividends. Baltimore tries to make it two straight over Toronto when it hosts the Blue Jays on Wednesday after Trumbo's home run in the 11th inning lifted the Orioles to a 3-2 victory Monday.

"We have a lot of confidence that, if we get enough chances, we'll be able to do some damage," Trumbo told reporters. "I'm just happy to come through and take us home." It was a fitting conclusion to the first meeting since Toronto defeated Baltimore 5-2 on Edwin Encarnacion's three-run homer in the 11th inning of the 2016 American League wild-card game. Trumbo enjoyed the friendly hitting confines of Camden Yards by hitting a career-high 47 home runs last season - his first with the Orioles - with his previous best of 34 coming with the Los Angeles Angels in 2011. The Blue Jays' J.A. Happ is coming off his first career 20-win season and opposes Dylan Bundy, who tries to validate his solid rookie season.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, Sportsnet 1 (Toronto), MASN 2 (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH J.A. Happ (2016: 20-4, 3.18 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Dylan Bundy (2016: 10-6, 4.02)

Happ's 2016 campaign included career highs of 195 innings and 163 strikeouts, and his lowest ERA in a full season since 2009. The 34-year-old Illinois native was sharp in spring training, posting a 1.76 ERA in 15 1/3 innings over four starts, striking out 10 and allowing nine hits. Happ is 4-3 with a 3.56 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 12 games (11 starts) versus Baltimore - 2-0, 3.54, 1.08 in three starts last season - and is holding the Orioles' roster to a collective .229 batting average.

Bundy was 8-5 with a 4.52 ERA in 14 starts after joining the rotation last season, including winning three of his last four decisions to help Baltimore lock down a wild-card spot. The 24-year-old Oklahoman was 1-0 while allowing one hit in 3 2/3 relief innings over three games against Toronto last season. Bundy had a rough spring training, recording a 7.41 ERA and allowing six home runs among 19 hits in five starts covering 17 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles 1B Chris Davis drove in a run Monday, giving him 82 versus Toronto - his most against any team.

2. Blue Jays 1B Steve Pearce recorded three hits Monday and is 8-for-19 in seven games versus Baltimore, his former club.

3. Toronto RF Jose Bautista went 0-for-5 on Monday, grounding into an inning-ending double play with runners at first and second in the ninth inning.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 3, Orioles 2