Preview: Blue Jays at Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles put a difficult road trip behind them with a dramatic victory and they look to make it two straight over the Toronto Blue Jays in the continuation of a three-game series Saturday in Camden Yards. After a 1-6 trip that dropped the Orioles into second place in the American League East, they opened the series with a walk-off 5-3 victory in 10 innings Friday night.

Welington Castillo was the hero with a two-run homer - his second of the night - as he drove in four of Baltimore's five runs. Castillo has hit safely in eight straight games, the last three of which have come since he returned from a shoulder injury, and he has four consecutive three-hit efforts. The Orioles have won six of seven meetings with their American League East rivals and they are 14-3 at home, where they will play 14 of their next 17 contests. Toronto is expected to have center fielder Kevin Pillar back from a two-game suspension.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Toronto), MASN2 (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Mike Bolsinger (0-2, 6.10 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (2-3, 7.19)

Bolsinger was respectable in his debut for the Blue Jays on May 9 against Cleveland but was rocked for six runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks against Atlanta on Monday. He has yet to allow a home run in his 10 1/3 innings but has issued six free passes to go along with 11 hits. The 29-year-old has never faced the Orioles.

Gausman followed up perhaps his best start of the season with another clunker in Kansas City on Sunday, allowing five runs on nine hits in 3 1/3 innings. He limited Washington to two runs over seven frames six days earlier at home and is 16-10 with a 3.24 ERA in his career at Camden Yards. The LSU product is 3-3 with a 3.99 mark against Toronto and has had his issues with Darwin Barney (5-for-10, one home run) and Ezequiel Carrera (5-for-13, one home run).

WALK-OFFS

1. Castillo has collected 10 RBIs over his last five games.

2. Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista has scored at least one run in nine of his last 10 contests while raising his average from .174 to .218.

3. Pillar is 8-for-24 with a home run and two doubles against Baltimore this season.

PREDICTION: Orioles 7, Blue Jays 5