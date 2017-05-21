Camden Yards is the perfect elixir for the Baltimore Orioles, who have used their dominance at home to reclaim first place in the American League East. With the red-hot Welington Castillo leading the way, Baltimore has won two in a row following a 1-6 road trip and will go for a sweep of the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

Castillo homered twice in the series opener, including the game-deciding blast in the 10th inning, and delivered a three-run shot that was the difference in Saturday's 7-5 victory to boost his numbers to 10-for-18 with 10 RBIs since coming off the disabled list. "I just love the situation," Castillo told the Baltimore Sun. "I don't care if I fail. I want to be in that situation again. That's the type of player I am -- I want to be the guy." One of the reasons Toronto is staring up at the Orioles from the division cellar is an 8-15 road record and a 1-7 mark against Baltimore on the season. The Blue Jays will try to avoid the sweep behind Marco Estrada, who is 4-1 with a 2.84 ERA lifetime against the Orioles.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, TVA (Toronto), MASN2 (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Marco Estrada (2-2, 3.60 ERA) vs. Orioles LH Wade Miley (1-1, 3.02)

After allowing two runs or fewer in five of his first six starts, Estrada has struggled of late, permitting five runs in two of his last three turns - a span in which he's given up four homers. Estrada was impressive in a pair of no-decisions in the first two weeks against the Orioles, allowing two runs over 13 innings. He has held Manny Machado, Adam Jones and Chris Davis to a combined 8-for-64.

Miley is coming off his worst outing of the year, failing to get beyond five innings for the fourth consecutive start as he surrendered four runs and eight hits in a loss at Detroit. The 30-year old continues to battle control issues, walking 19 batters over his last 22 2/3 frames. Kendrys Morales is 7-for-16 against Miley, who beat the Blue Jays with six innings of three-run ball on April 14.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles DH Mark Trumbo homered Saturday and is 6-for-9 in the series.

2. Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista is 9-for-15 during his four-game hitting streak and has recorded four homers and 10 RBIs in the last nine contests.

3. Baltimore is a major league-best 15-3 at home.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Blue Jays 4