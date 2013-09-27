(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout)

Orioles 3, Blue Jays 2: Miguel Gonzalez pitched seven strong innings and Matt Wieters knocked in two runs as host Baltimore claimed the rubber match of the three-game series.

Gonzalez (11-8) allowed one unearned run on two hits and struck out five to defeat the Blue Jays for the third time this season. Jim Johnson worked around a two-out single in the ninth for his 48th save.

Toronto starter Mark Buehrle (12-10) allowed three runs on eight hits before leaving after 3 1/3 innings with a bruised right calf. The left-hander suffered the injury when he was hit with Steve Pearce’s line drive and dropped to 0-3 in three meetings with the Orioles this season.

The Blue Jays took an early lead when Munenori Kawasaki scored with the help of left fielder Jason Pridie’s error in the first inning. Wieters tied it with a solo shot in the second and Nick Markakis doubled in a run and scored on Wieters’ sacrifice fly in the third for a 3-1 advantage.

Gonzalez retired 13 straight before J.P. Arencibia’s one-out double in the seventh, but the right-hander sent down the next two batters to preserve the lead. Brett Lawrie doubled in a run to cut it to 3-2 with one out in the eighth and put the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position, but Tommy Hunter struck out Moises Sierra and Anthony Gose to get out of the jam.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gonzalez improved to 7-2 at home. … Buehrle failed to reach at least 13 wins for the first time since 2007. … The Blue Jays added utility man Ryan Langerhans to the active roster Thursday. Langerhans started at first base and went 0-for-4.