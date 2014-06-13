FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2014 / 3:32 AM / 3 years ago

Orioles 4, Blue Jays 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Orioles 4, Blue Jays 2: Delmon Young hit a two-run homer and Kevin Gausman pitched six solid innings as host Baltimore defeated Toronto in the opener of the four-game series.

Caleb Joseph and Nick Markakis also had run-scoring hits as the Orioles won for the eighth time in 12 games. The Blue Jays have lost five of six games after dropping the opener of a 10-game road trip.

Gausman (2-1) allowed one run and five hits while winning his second straight outing. Toronto’s Mark Buehrle (10-3) gave up four runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings while dropping his second straight start.

Markakis led off the first inning with a single and Young followed with his blast over the left-field fence. Joseph delivered a run-scoring single in the second to make it 3-0 and the Blue Jays finally got on the board on Melky Cabrera’s two-out single to center in the fifth.

Markakis finished Buehrle’s night with a booming double off the wall in the right to make it 4-1 in the seventh. Toronto pulled within two in the eighth when Jose Bautista doubled, stole third and scored on Edwin Encarnacion’s infield out before Baltimore’s Zach Britton worked the ninth for his sixth save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Encarnacion was hitless in four at-bats and is just 2-for-22 over the last six games. … Baltimore 3B Manny Machado doubled and scored in the second inning as part of a 1-for-3 night and is 1-for-20 over the last six contests. … Blue Jays OF Colby Rasmus (hamstring) began a rehab stint at Triple-A Buffalo and could return to the majors by early next week.

