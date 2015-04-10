Blue Jays 12, Orioles 5

BALTIMORE -- The Toronto Blue Jays banged out eight doubles in a 16-hit attack that helped starter Mark Buehrle earn his 200th victory in a 12-5 rout of the Baltimore Orioles on Friday afternoon.

Toronto (3-1) had just a .218 average through its first three games but scored 10 runs on 10 hits in the first four innings Friday, spoiling the Orioles’ home opener.

That made life easier for Buehrle (1-0), who reached his milestone by giving up two runs on eight hits in six innings.

Catcher Dioner Navarro and third baseman Josh Donaldson both drove in three runs. Center fielder Dalton Pompey and right fielder Jose Bautista each had two RBIs.

Bautista went 3-for-3 with four runs scored before coming out in the bottom of the sixth. Seven Blue Jays got doubles, led by two from Pompey.

The Blue Jays pounded Orioles starter Bud Norris (0-1) for eight runs on seven hits in three-plus innings.

Norris went 0-3 with a 9.26 ERA in spring training and his problems continued Friday. He had a 4-0 record and a 2.36 ERA vs. the Blue Jays heading into this game.

Baltimore center fielder Adam Jones matched a career high with four hits, including his first home run of the season. Second baseman Jonathan Schoop added a solo homer.

The Orioles (2-2) have lost two straight since winning their first two games at Tampa Bay.

The Blue Jays started quickly, touching up Norris for four runs on four hits in the top of the first inning.

Shortstop Jose Reyes led off with a single and moved to third when Pompey doubled. Bautista’s single to right on an 0-2 pitch brought in Reyes for a 1-0 lead after just three batters.

Pompey stopped at third on that play but scored on designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion’s sacrifice fly. Navarro later added a two-run double to put the Blue Jays up 4-0.

Jones hit a solo homer off Buehrle in the bottom of the first, and the Orioles threatened in the second and third but came up empty.

Donaldson made it 5-1 with a fourth-inning sacrifice fly before the Blue Jays broke it open and ended Norris’ day with a five-run fourth.

Norris left with the bases loaded and none out. One out later, Pompey lined a two-run double off right-hander Brad Brach. Bautista later added an RBI single and Donaldson a two-run double for a 10-1 Toronto lead.

NOTES: Orioles SS J.J. Hardy and CF Adam Jones received their 2014 Gold Gloves before the game. RF Nick Markakis, now with the Braves, also won a Gold Glove with the Orioles last year. Hardy and Jones now have won the award three years in a row, the first teammates to do that since Bret Boone and Ichiro with the Mariners from 2002 to 2004. ... Baltimore manager Buck Showalter will leave the team briefly later in month, probably around the April 25, to go to a memorial service for his father-in-law, who died Thursday. ... RHP Miguel Castro earned his first major league save for the Blue Jays in a 6-3 victory over the Yankees on Thursday. He is just 20 years old and never pitched higher than Class A before this season, but he will be getting some closer’s work as manager John Gibbons said that job won’t belong only to RHP Brett Cecil anymore. ... LHP Daniel Norris earned his first win Thursday -- the first time since 1969 (when saves became official) that two players younger than 22 both got their first save and win in the same contest, according to Elias.