Orioles 6, Blue Jays 4

BALTIMORE -- Manny Machado homered twice and stole two bases as the Baltimore Orioles outlasted a long rain delay and the Toronto Blue Jays to post a 6-4 victory on Thursday.

The starting time was moved from 7:05 to 12:05 p.m. because of concerns about the impending storm (Hurricane Joaquin) that is starting to affect the East Coast. Still, the rains came, got harder throughout the first inning, and a three-hour, 25-minute delay ensued after the inning ended.

But the Orioles (78-81) were able to get past all that and at least keep alive the possibility of a .500 season with their second straight victory.

Machado hit a two-run homer in the first inning and added a solo shot in the sixth, finishing 3-for-4 with the two homers and three RBIs.

Machado also stole two bases in the fourth to became just the second Orioles to hit 30 homers and steal 20 bases in a season. Brady Anderson is the other, and he last did it 16 years ago.

The Blue Jays (92-67) have lost two straight since clinching the American League East title in the opener of Wednesday’s doubleheader.

Toronto manager John Gibbons again rested almost all of his regular players even though the Jays’ lead is now just one-half game lead over the Kansas City Royals, pending their game with the Chicago White Sox, in the battle for the top record in the American League and home-field advantage in the playoffs.

The Jays hold the tiebreaker with the Royals, and Gibbons is expected to bring back his players on Friday in Tampa Bay.

Right-hander Tyler Wilson started for the Orioles but lasted just one inning because of the rain. Left-hander T.J. McFarland (1-2) got the win after replacing Wilson following the restart and giving up one run in four innings.

Left-hander Zach Britton closed it in the ninth for his 35th save. That was his first save since Sept. 19 after battling problems with a sore left lat muscle.

Machado’s two-run homer and first baseman Steve Pearce’s RBI double off Toronto starter Drew Hutchison (13-5) gave Baltimore a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

After the delay, Paul Janish’s RBI single off left-hander Jeff Francis gave the Orioles a 4-0 lead. Janish came on after Jonathan Schoop left after the long delay. The second baseman had suffered a right-hand contusion when Hutchison hit him with a pitch in the first.

The Jays got on the board when third baseman Munenori Kawasaki had an RBI groundout in the fourth. Center fielder Nolan Reimold’s RBI single and the second Machado homer pushed the Baltimore lead back to 6-1.

Toronto added three runs in the seventh, with the big hit being right fielder Ezequiel Carrera’s two-run double that sliced the Orioles’ lead to 6-4. But Baltimore held on after that.

NOTES: 3B Manny Machado’s two-home run effort was the fourth time he has hit more than one in a game this season. It was the sixth time he has done it in his career. ... Orioles LHP Brian Matusz will have a minor surgical procedure on his non-throwing shoulder after the season. The team has said the problem did not affect Matusz this year. ... Blue Jays LHP David Price now apparently won’t start again until Game 1 of the ALDS. He was supposed to start Thursday, but the Blue Jays pushed him back after clinching the title on Wednesday. ... Toronto SS Troy Tulowitzki now appears to be moving closer to a return this weekend against Tampa Bay in the season’s final series.