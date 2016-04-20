Blue Jays 4, Orioles 3

BALTIMORE -- Toronto’s Marcus Stroman contained the Baltimore Orioles’ powerful lineup, and the Blue Jays took the series opener against their American League East rival with a 4-3 victory Tuesday night.

Toronto also handed the Orioles their first loss in six games at Camden Yards this season. The defending division champion Blue Jays won their third consecutive game, while Baltimore lost for the fourth time in five.

Stroman (3-0) allowed three runs on six hits with three strikeouts and a walk over seven innings. He won for the 11th time in his past 12 decisions, dating back to 2014.

Baltimore’s Manny Machado extended his hitting streak to 12 games, belting his fifth home run of the season. Orioles center fielder Adam Jones left the game with a stomach virus after running out a grounder in the sixth.

Jose Bautista had a pair of hits, including a two-out double in the seventh that gave Toronto a 4-1 lead. Matt Wieters responded for Baltimore that inning with a two-run homer to right.

Toronto closer Roberto Osuna inherited a pair of runners from left-hander Brett Cecil with two outs in the eighth and got Mark Trumbo to pop out. Osuna then picked up his fifth save with a perfect ninth.

Baltimore right-hander Mike Wright (1-1) overcame a shaky opening to put together an effective outing. He allowed three runs on six hits with three walks and four strikeouts over six innings.

The Blue Jays opened a 1-0 lead in the second. Edwin Encarnacion led off with a single, and Wright walked the next two batters. Encarnacion scored on a fielder’s choice by Ryan Goins, but Wright minimized the damage by striking out Kevin Pillar to end the inning.

Toronto boosted the lead to 3-0 in the third. Michael Saunders (two hits, two runs) lined a leadoff double, Bautista singled and Troy Tulowitzki cleared the bases with another double that just went under the glove of left fielder Joey Rickard. Justin Smoak singled, but Tulowitzki was thrown out at the plate by right fielder Trumbo.

Machado got the Orioles on the board in the fourth with a solo shot to center on a 0-1 pitch by Stroman. Baltimore loaded the bases with two outs when Wieters barely beat out a grounder on a shift in shallow right field. Stroman got J.J. Hardy to pop out to end the threat.

NOTES: Baltimore RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) will start Wednesday in Charlotte for Triple-A Norfolk. He will throw five to six innings with a 90-pitch limit. Gausman likely needs at least one more start before rejoining the Orioles’ rotation or bullpen. ... Blue Jays 1B Chris Colabello was out of the lineup after getting beaned Sunday against the Red Sox. He was a pinch hitter in the series finale against Boston without any issues. ... Orioles LHP Brian Matusz (left intercostal strain) made a stellar rehab appearance Tuesday for Class A Frederick, striking out nine in four scoreless innings. He gave up one hit and no walks. Matusz could be activated for the weekend series in Kansas City.