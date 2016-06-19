Orioles remain alone in first after 4-2 win over Jays

BALTIMORE -- Jonathan Schoop homered and scored three runs as the Baltimore Orioles held on to first place in the American League East with a 4-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon.

Schoop doubled and scored in a two-run first inning and added a solo homer that gave the Orioles a 3-1 lead in the third. He finished 3-for-4 with one RBI and the three runs.

Mark Trumbo added an insurance run in the eighth with a bloop to right that turned into a fielder's choice. But it scored Schoop from third and gave the Orioles a 4-2 lead.

Manny Machado also helped, going 3-for-4 with a run scored.

A victory for Toronto would have pulled the Blue Jays (39-32) into a tie for first with the Orioles (39-28). Baltimore took the lead for good with two runs in that first inning without an RBI.

Starter Yovani Gallardo (2-1) came off the disabled list, where he'd been for nearly two months, and gave the Orioles five solid innings. He allowed two runs and five hits with five strikeouts and four walks in his first start since April 22.

Mychal Givens followed with two shutout innings before Brad Brach took care of the eighth. Zach Britton closed it for his 21st saves in 21 chances despite struggling with his control, walking two, giving up a single and loading the bases in the ninth before getting Josh Donaldson to ground into a game-ending double play.

Toronto starter R.A. Dickey (4-8) lost his second straight start despite pitching effectively. He gave up three runs and seven hits -- the second consecutive game he lost despite allowing only three runs.

Ezequiel Carrera homered for Toronto, which had won four consecutive games to pull close in the division.

Baltimore opened the scoring in the first. Schoop lined a one-out double to left and Manny Machado followed with a shot off the right field wall. Schoop initially stopped at third while Machado rounded second. But the throw skipped past third baseman Josh Donaldson, which let Schoop score.

No error was given on the play, with the ruling being that Schoop scored due to the throw. Machado moved to third on Chris Davis' groundout and scored on catcher Josh Thole's passed ball with Mark Trumbo up.

Carrera made it 2-1 with a home run in the third before Schoop pushed the lead back to two runs with his solo shot in the same inning.

Toronto's Devon Travis cut the lead to 3-2 with an RBI double in the fourth. But Schoop threw him out at third on a relay throw, killing any chance of a bigger inning.

NOTES: The Orioles activated SS J.J. Hardy (left foot fracture) and RHP Yovani Gallardo (right shoulder bicep tendinitis) from the disabled list and both were in the starting lineup. ... Baltimore sent RHP Mike Wright down to Triple-A Norfolk after Friday's loss and did the same with LHP T.J. McFarland -- the third time this season -- before Saturday's game. The moves opened up roster spots for Hardy and Gallardo. ... Orioles manager Buck Showalter said that RHP Darren O'Day (right hamstring strain), C Caleb Joseph (testicular injury) and RHP Vance Worley (right groin strain) are making progress in their rehabs. ... The Blue Jays activated SS Troy Tulowitzki from the disabled list before the game, and he also started. Manager John Gibbons hinted on Friday that the move could be coming this weekend. ... In a corresponding move, Toronto optioned INF Andy Burns back to Triple-A Buffalo.