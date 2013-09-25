Orioles eliminated after 10-inning loss to Jays

BALTIMORE -- Mark DeRosa began Tuesday’s game on the bench. By the time the night ended, he contributed two big hits that helped the Toronto Blue Jays rally for a victory.

DeRosa’s pinch-hit single drove in the tying run in the eighth inning. He added an RBI single in the 10th inning to give the Blue Jays a 3-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles, who were eliminated from postseason contention.

The Orioles (81-76) suffered their sixth consecutive loss, crushing their flickering playoff hopes. The Blue Jays (72-85) snapped a two-game losing streak.

DeRosa has plenty of pinch-hitting experience, and he was ready when manager John Gibbons called on him to bat for Adam Lind with two outs in the eighth against Brian Matusz. The Orioles held a 2-1 lead.

“It all starts from the fact that’s how I started my career as a pinch-hitter, double-switch guy with Bobby Cox,” DeRosa said. “The one thing he always used to tell me is don’t ever let me catch you off guard, always be ready.”

DeRosa was prepared, and his bloop single to right scored Jose Reyes with the game-tying run. It was DeRosa’s eighth pinch RBI this season.

In the 10th, Reyes started the game-winning rally with a one-out walk off Francisco Rodriguez (2-1). Munenori Kawasaki moved Reyes to second with a single to center.

Reyes narrowly avoided being picked off second by Rodriguez -- although replays appeared to show the Toronto shortstop was out. Umpire Gerry Davis called him safe, and Reyes went to third on Brett Lawrie’s forceout and scored when DeRosa lined a single to right.

“The throw beat me, but he ... didn’t tag me,” Reyes said. “That was the right call by the umpire.”

DeRosa went 2-for-2 with two RBIs in just three innings of action.

Sergio Santos (1-1) got the win after pitching a scoreless ninth. Casey Janssen closed it in the 10th to earn his 34th save this season, with DeRosa ending the game by grabbing a Nick Markakis liner at first base.

“He’s really had a good year for us in limited playing time,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said of DeRosa. “He’s gotten some big hits along the way. He’s going to give you a good quality at-bat. The catch he made at the end of the game, that was big.”

Baltimore starter Chris Tillman shut down the Jays for seven innings. He gave up one run on five hits and one walk while striking out nine, leaving with the 2-1 lead.

Toronto rallied in the eighth when Reyes led off with a single against Kevin Gausman, went to second on a Kawasaki sacrifice and to third in a wild pitch before scoring on the DeRosa single.

The Blue Jays took a 1-0 lead in the second thanks to a few unusual bounces. After Lind’s leadoff single, Anthony Gose lined a hit to left field that took a strange hop and got past Nate McLouth for a double.

That put runners on second and third with one out. With two outs, Ryan Goins hit a grounder that deflected off Tillman for an infield single, bringing home Lind for a 1-0 lead.

Baltimore answered with back-to-back solo homers in the third. Brian Roberts led off with a blast to right, and McLouth followed two pitches later with a shot to right to put the Orioles on top 2-1.

Once again, though, the Orioles couldn’t hold a lead late in the game, ending their playoff dreams.

“There’s a lot of good baseball ahead for this team and this organization,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said. “Tonight was a call here and there, a great pitch that the baseball gods didn’t shine on us. They got a couple that found holes, and we had some situations where we could have expanded the lead and we didn‘t.”

NOTES: The Orioles learned that 3B Manny Machado’s left knee injury wasn’t as bad as originally feared. Machada had an MRI and met with doctors who determined the ACL and MCL were fine but that Machado suffered a torn medial patellofemoral ligament. Machado won’t have surgery, and he faces a six- to eight-week recovery time for rest, rehab and strengthening exercises. ... The back-to-back homers were the third set for the Orioles this season. Two of the occurrences were against the Blue Jays. ... Janssen improved his AL-best save rate to 94.4 percent (34 of 36).