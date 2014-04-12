McGowan’s solid start to lead Jays over Orioles

BALTIMORE -- Toronto Blue Jays starter Dustin McGowan battled adversity for much of his career.

He spent time on the disabled list in each of the past six seasons and underwent shoulder surgeries in 2008 and 2010. This season, he was moved into a starter’s role after making 25 appearances out of the bullpen in 2013 when he came back from a season-ending foot injury the prior year.

McGowan threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings and the Blue Jays took advantage of several miscues by the Baltimore Orioles for a 2-0 victory in the first of their three-game series Friday. McGowan (1-1) bounced back from his previous shaky outing and allowed five hits with two strikeouts and one walk on 90 pitches. It was just his second start since Sept. 26, 2011.

“I think the most important thing is feeling good,” McGowan said. “I have the opportunity to pitch again and that’s all I can ask for. It’s something to build on. After the last one, I knew I needed to come out and have a strong showing.”

A pair of throwing errors by Orioles third baseman Jonathan Schoop paved the way for both of Toronto’s runs. Schoop is filling in for the injured Manny Machado, who was an All-Star last season. Blue Jays center fielder Melky Cabrera singled in the eighth, extending his hitting streak to 11 games.

Orioles starter Chris Tillman (1-1) took the hard-luck loss. He allowed two runs (both unearned) on three hits with six strikeouts and one walk over eight innings and 105 pitches. Tillman also lowered his ERA from 1.35 to 0.84.

“Chris will be the first to tell you it’s a challenge around every corner,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “What happens this time doesn’t mean that’s going to happen. That’s why we go to games. He’s kind of picked up where he left off last year.”

McGowan was much sharper than he was in his initial start April 4 against the Yankees, when he allowed four runs on eight hits and lasted just 2 2/3 innings. He had much better command against the Orioles (4-6) and did not allow a hit until the third inning when Schoop reached on a dribbler up the third-base line.

“It’s kind of a sentimental night. He’s come a long way,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said about McGowan. “He answered the bell. He had a rough one, his first one. But he bounced back tonight. They’re a good-hitting ball club. It’s not only rewarding for him but for everybody that knows him.”

Sergio Santos picked up his fourth save for Toronto (6-5). Blue Jays catcher Dioner Navarro was credited with the game’s only RBI and has now caught three shutouts this season.

“(McGowan) did a great job for the most part,” Navarro said. “He was attacking the strike zone. He had a couple of loud outs but we’ll take them. We were facing a great team and he did a great job. We caught a couple of breaks.”

The wind was blowing in from center field and hard-hit balls by the Orioles first baseman Chris Davis and center fielder Adam Jones that initially appeared to be on their way out of the yard died on the warning track.

So it was only fitting the game’s first runs came on ground balls and miscues.

Schoop committed errors on sharp grounders by right fielder Jose Bautista and first baseman Adam Lind in the fourth inning, allowing the Blue Jays to take a 1-0 lead. Toronto scored again that inning when shortstop Ryan Flaherty threw the ball in the dirt to first base on a potential, inning-ending double play. Neither run was earned.

”I just like threw it away,“ Schoop said. ”I threw it away. I wish I played better defense for Tillman. He pitched a great game. I’ll learn from it, be better tomorrow.

The Orioles threatened in the fifth when they loaded the bases on consecutive singles by right fielder Nick Markakis, designated hitter Delmon Young and Davis with two outs. However, Jones lined out to center to end the threat.

The Orioles were disappointed they could not capitalize for Tillman.

“A lot of guys hit balls right at guys,” Jones said. “It’s just how it is with this game. There will be days when we bloop them and they all find a home, but tonight, nothing. Crickets out there, but hey, we swung the bats. I think we had great at-bats all night. Guys had really good at-bats the entire game.”

NOTES: Orioles C Matt Wieters went 0-for-3, snapping an 8-game hitting streak, which had been the longest of his career. ... Orioles SS J.J. Hardy was a late scratch because of back spasms. He has not been in the starting lineup in six of the past seven games. ... Toronto SS Jose Reyes, who injured his hamstring in his first at-bat of the season, ran sprints prior to the game and is hoping to return later this month. ... The Blue Jays entered the game ranked third in the American League with 12 home runs.