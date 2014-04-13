Orioles edge Blue Jays 2-1 in 12

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles were having a hard time scoring against the Toronto Blue Jays this weekend.

When they finally broke through, the bottom of the batting order got it done.

Baltimore left fielder David Lough singled home second baseman Steve Lombardozzi with one out in the 12th inning and the Orioles defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 on Saturday night.

With one out in the 12th, Lombardozzi -- the No. 7 hitter -- tripled over the head of center fielder Colby Rasmus. Lough, who went 2-for-5 while batting eighth, lined a single to short left field off reliever Todd Redmond (0-1) to bring Lombardozzi home.

“With the infield in, I was just looking for a good pitch and then try to get it out there somewhere where Lombardozzi could come and score,” Lough said. “When Lombardozzi hit the (triple), I was in the on-deck circle jumping up and down, waving my arms telling him to keep going.”

The bottom third of the Orioles’ lineup went 5-for-14 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Lough, who had not started since Monday because of concussion symptoms, scored the Orioles’ first run before driving in the winner.

“I want to be out there for my team and do things like tonight,” he said. “It’s never good when you have a lingering-type issue, but hopefully we’ve got it squared away and can look past it.”

Orioles reliever Zach Britton (2-0) pitched two innings for the win.

The Blue Jays had men reach base in 10 of 12 innings but were 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on.

“We had a chance to win,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “We had a few shots. It just didn’t happen.”

Rasmus finally put Toronto on the board when he tied the score with a two-out homer to center off closer Tommy Hunter in the ninth. It was the 100th of Rasmus’ career.

“It did nothing for us,” Rasmus said of the homer. “It just got us some overtime.”

Hunter said, “He swung at a ball that was up. It was where I wanted. We talked about it afterwards. One run ballgame you should probably throw the ball down and away instead of up.”

The home run and came on a fastball after Rasmus checked his swing on a low 0-2 curve from Hunter.

“The (umpire) made a call and you’ve got to move on,” Hunter said of the borderline call. “You’ve got to go to the next pitch, and I tried to and he connected.”

Orioles third baseman Jonathan Schoop, batting ninth, doubled in the game’s first run in the seventh. Lough singled off reliever Neil Wagner with two outs. With Lough running, Schoop lined a 3-2 pitch to the gap in right center and Lough came all the way around.

It was Baltimore’s first run of the series after losing to the Blue Jays 2-0 on Friday night.

Toronto left fielder Melky Cabrera, who went 2-for-6, tied a franchise record by hitting safely in his 12th straight game to start the season.

Both starting pitchers were coming off ineffective outings but looked sharp.

Baltimore’s Bud Norris was in line for the win after allowing five hits and three walks while striking out four in seven innings.

“He got some outs with the change-up, which is putting it in the hitter’s head,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “He had a lot of quality pitches down, a lot of quality strikes down with the fastball.”

Toronto’s Drew Hutchison matched Norris zero for zero before being lifted after six innings. He allowed four hits, struck out five and walked two.

“I found a better rhythm towards the end of the outing,” Hutchison said. “I just grinded it out and made pitches I needed to. Good change tonight.”

The Orioles had runners on first and second with one out twice early in the game but could not score.

In the third, right fielder Nick Markakis and designated hitter Nelson Cruz singled, but Hutchison fanned first baseman Chris Davis and center fielder Adam Jones.

The Blue Jays meanwhile, had men on base in four of the first five innings but could not get a timely hit.

NOTES: OF Vernon Wells hit in 12 straight games to start the 2006 season for Toronto. ... Blue Jays SS Jose Reyes (hamstring) will travel to Florida on Sunday and begin a rehab assignment Monday. ... Orioles SS JJ Hardy (back spasms) returned to the lineup after missing the last five games. ... Toronto LHP Mark Buehrle (2-0, 0.64 ERA) opposes RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (0-2, 6.75) in Sunday’s series finale.