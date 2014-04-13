Blue Jays use 3 homers, 17 hits to rout Orioles

BALTIMORE -- The Toronto Blue Jays finally got the break-out game offensively that they have been waiting for all season. And starter Mark Buehrle provided the perfect balance with another masterful performance.

Buehrle allowed just one run over seven innings and the Blue Jays pounded out 17 hits, including three home runs, in an 11-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. He continued his phenomenal start to the season, improving to 3-0 with a 0.86 ERA. He allowed the one run on five hits with two strikeouts and no walks.

With the victory, Toronto took the three-game series after winning the opener. The Orioles continued to struggle at the plate and scored just five runs in the series.

“The defense was behind me and we scored some runs,” Buehrle said. “Any time those things happen, I like my chances. You can go out and give up a solo home run or two and feel like you’re not going to lose the game. Any time you get runs like that, you can make your pitches and if you miss your spot and they hit a home run, it’s all right. Any time you get runs like that it makes life easier.”

Center fielder Colby Rasmus went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and homered for the second straight game. First baseman Edwin Encarnacion also had three hits, including a homer, for the Blue Jays (7-6). Third baseman Brett Lawrie got his second home run of the season and designated hitter Adam Lind collected three hits.

“We figured it was a matter of time and we knew it was going to happen,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said about the offense. “We know we have a good lineup. It was a good all-around effort.”

Orioles starter Ubaldo Jimenez, who signed a four-year, $50 million contract in the offseason, had another shaky start and has yet to pick up a win in three outings. He allowed five runs on 10 hits with three strikeouts and two walks over 5 1/3 innings.

Baltimore manager Buck Showalter was not overly concerned with the performance by Jimenez, who fell to 0-3.

“If you look at his history, he gets better as the year goes on,” Showalter said. “He’s actually pitched competitively for us. He’s real close to keeping us there. Buehlre’s the type of guy you don’t want to get behind on because it really plays into his hand.”

Orioles first baseman Chris Davis, who led the majors with 53 home runs last season, got his first of the year with a solo shot in in the eighth. Catcher Matt Wieters then followed with this third homer of the season.

“When you go up there and put up a run early, you’ve got to continue to score runs,” Davis said. “Tip your hat to Buehrle. He’s been around. He knows how to pitch. He used our aggressiveness against us today. It just kind of got away from us. I was really proud of the way guys batted at the end.”

Lawrie hit a long home run to left field that gave the Blue Jays a 4-1 lead in the fifth. Reliever John Stinson entered for the Orioles (5-6) and promptly allowed a double to Cabrera and then a single to Rasmus that scored another two runs.

A two-run double by Encarnacion three batters later provided an 8-1 lead. Bautista’s three-run homer off Stinson in the eighth only added to the Orioles’ woes.

Cabrera extended his hitting streak to 13 games to start the season -- a new club record. Toronto also scored more than four runs for just the third time in 13 games.

Rasmus gave the Blue Jays a 1-0 lead in the first with a towering home run that landed on Eutaw Street. It was the first ball to land on Eutaw Street this season and 78th overall in the 23-year-old history of Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Rasmus left the game in the sixth with tight hamstring but he is not expected to miss any time.

“It feels good, just to be able to help us get up on these guys and win the series,” Rasmus said. “It always feels good to hit good. I‘m just happy that it’s going good. I didn’t let it bother me. I just kept focusing on trying to find a diff approach or make adjustments to what I needed to do and just have faith it was going to come around.”

The Orioles responded in the bottom half of the inning when right fielder Nick Markakis led off with a single and left fielder Delmon Young followed with a double. Markakis then scored on a grounder by center fielder Adam Jones.

The Blue Jays retook the lead, 3-1, in the fourth inning on a fielder’s choice by catcher Dioner Navarro and a suicide squeeze by shortstop Jonathan Diaz.

NOTES: Baltimore LHP Brian Matusz was back with the team after missing the past two games with an illness. ... Orioles SS Manny Machado, who is recovering from knee surgery, is expected to begin running sprints Monday in Florida. ... Blue Jays 2B Maicer Izturis left the game in the first inning with a left knee sprain. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list. ... Toronto SS Jose Reyes and RHP Casey Janssen both left Sunday for Florida to start rehabilitation assignments with Single-A Dunedin. ... Blue Jays DH Adam Lind has hit safely in 22 of his past 23 games against the Orioles.