Hutchison, Blue Jays blank Orioles 4-0

BALTIMORE -- Toronto right-hander Drew Hutchison got into an effective rhythm early and then felt stronger as the game wore on as the Blue Jays’ offense finally provided him with some support.

Hutchison continued his dominance on the road, third baseman Juan Francisco homered and the Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-0 on Friday night.

First-place Toronto (40-29) won for just the second time in seven games, tying the four-game series with one win apiece. Baltimore (34-32) has suffered six shutouts this season, with five coming at Camden Yards.

Hutchison (5-4) threw seven scoreless innings, with six hits, three strikeouts and no walks. He lowered his ERA from 2.03 to 1.79 on the road, compared to 8.72 at Rogers Centre. Toronto had not scored any runs for Hutchison in his past two outings.

“I think I just made good pitches in those particular games,” Hutchison said about winning on the road. “I had a good game plan and executed my pitches.”

Francisco got his 11th homer of the season with a two-run shot in the second. Right fielder Jose Bautista singled in a run in the eighth and has reached base in 66 of 69 games. Dustin McGowan got his first career save for Toronto.

Orioles third baseman Manny Machado was dropped to seventh in the lineup and responded with three hits, raising his average from .220 to .234.

Baltimore right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez (2-8) remained winless in seven starts at home this season. He allowed two runs on three hits, with two strikeouts, over six innings. He also tied a season high by walking five batters for the third time this year.

“I was able to hang in for the team. I was able to at least get a quality start,” Jimenez said. “I still have a lot of work. That’s something that I need to still work on it. But I was good. I was OK.”

Jimenez was looking to bounce back from his previous start when he lasted just 2 1/3 innings and gave up five walks in an 11-1 loss to Oakland. He struggled with his command once again in the early part of the game Friday.

After Blue Jays second baseman Brett Lawrie walked with two outs in the second, Francisco followed with a two-run homer to center.

Jimenez then settled down and retired nine consecutive batters before allowing a two-out walk to center fielder Anthony Gose in the fifth.

Hutchison kept the Orioles’ bats quiet but struggled with his pitch count. It took him 32 pitches just to get out of the fourth inning, when he allowed three singles to load the bases before second baseman Jonathan Schoop popped out to end the threat.

“We played a great ballgame,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said. “Hutch was outstanding. He bounced back. He’s been tough on those guys all year. He gave us seven strong. It was a good win for the guys. I‘m proud of them.”

With Toronto clinging to a 2-0 lead in the eighth, Schoop mishandled a sharp grounder by shortstop Jose Reyes that deflected off reliever Tommy Hunter, putting runners on first and third. Hunter then threw a wild pitch to increase the margin to three. The single by Bautista made the score 4-0.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter said his players might have been pressing too hard when the team got down.

“Sometimes you try to do too much,” Showalter said. “There’s nothing worse in this game, pitching, hitting, when you’re trying almost too hard. The effort is always there. I don’t think it’s something our guys are aware of. They don’t talk about it.”

Toronto reliever Brett Cecil had to be helped from field in the eighth with a groin injury after throwing a pitch to Orioles first baseman Chris Davis. His status was uncertain after the game.

“I just felt a little tug after that pitch to Davis,” Cecil said. “Right now, it just feels kind of tight. I’ve just got to see how it is tomorrow.”

NOTES: Toronto OF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring) went 1-for-3 in his first rehab start Thursday, serving as DH for Triple-A Buffalo. He was expected play five innings in the outfield Friday. ... Blue Jays RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow) appeared in his second game for Double-A New Hampshire, throwing a perfect inning. ... Orioles 3B Manny Machado will not drop his appeal of a five-game suspension for throwing his bat. A hearing date will likely be set early next week. ... Baltimore RHP Miguel Gonzalez is eligible to come off the disabled list Sunday. He could make his next start Tuesday or Wednesday at Tampa Bay.