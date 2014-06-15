Happ, Blue Jays top Orioles

BALTIMORE -- Toronto starter J.A. Happ faced an early turning point Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles.

Protecting a 1-0 lead in the third, he fell behind Baltimore left fielder Nick Markakis 3-0 with one out and runners on second and third.

He rallied, striking out Markakis on a fastball and then third baseman Manny Machado, and Toronto went on to a 5-2 win, earning a split of the four game series.

“Yea, that was huge, trying to limit damage and make good pitches,” Happ said. “I was probably trying to be too fine, I fell behind Markakis, was able to battle back. And then once you get two strikes, trying to make a good pitch there and fortunately I was able to.”

Designated hitter Dioner Navarro had three hits and two RBIs and Happ (6-3) allowed one run on seven hits, while striking out six and not issuing a walk. He had lost two of three while surrendering 12 earned runs in 17 2/3 innings.

“It was a big game for us. We came to life a little bit,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said after American League East Division-leading Toronto (41-30) scored five runs for the first time since Monday.

“I thought (Happ) was really locked in today, sticking that fastball. I thought his changeup was really good today. Great job at the right time.”

First baseman Edwin Encarnacion added three hits and scored twice.

After hitting .314 through April, Navarro began play batting .256. It was his first three-hit game since April 26 against Boston. He raised his average to .266.

Center fielder Adam Jones hit his 11th homer and left fielder Nelson Cruz matched his season high with three hits for Baltimore (35-33), which split its 10-game homestand.

“Obviously when you play at home you want to play a little above .500 and play .500 on the road,” Jones said. “We’re playing some good teams. That’s the beauty of it, we’ve played some really good teams.”

Happ was lifted after allowing a leadoff single to designated hitter Delmon Young leading off the eighth. Dustin McGowan came on to get the next three batters, but allowed Jones’ homer in the eighth.

Casey Janssen got the final four outs for his 12th save.

Chris Tillman (5-4) remained winless at home, but kept the Orioles close on a day when he didn’t strike out or walk a batter.

The Blue Jays got to him for three runs on eight hits over seven innings before adding two off Tommy Hunter in the eighth.

Baltimore starters went at least six innings and allowed two runs or fewer in 8-of-10 games during the homestand, but Oriole hitters went 13-for-60 (217) with runners in scoring position.

“Well, there’s two ways to look at it,” manager Buck Showalter said. “If you go through a little spell and you’re not swinging the bats well, you’re pitching allows you to stay competitive to that point. So, it just depends how you want to look at it. You’d like to have both of them clicking. But we haven’t been able to do that consistently yet.”

Shortstop Jose Reyes singled to open the game. He was running on the pitch when left fielder Melky Cabrera grounded out to first and was safe at second. Right fielder Jose Bautista drove him in with a double to the wall in right center.

Toronto added single runs in the fourth and fifth.

Encarnacion doubled to start the fourth and scored on a single by Navarro.

In the fifth, center fielder Anthony Gose singled, went to third on a double by Reyes, and scored on sacrifice fly by Cabrera.

The Orioles finally got to Happ in the sixth when Jones doubled with two outs and scored on a single by Cruz. It was the first RBI for Cruz since June 3rd.

NOTES: Baltimore pitchers failed to record a strikeout for the first time since May 27, 2010. ... Orioles 1B Chris Davis was given a planned day off, with Steve Pearce getting the start. ... Toronto DH Adam Lind was out of the lineup with a bone bruise one day after fouling a ball off the top of his right foot. ... LHP Wie-Yin Chen (7-2, 3.76 ERA) pitches for Baltimore Monday at Tampa Bay against Rays RHP Jake Ordorizzi (2-7, 4.85). ... The Blue Jays open a three-game series Tuesday in New York against the Yankees with RHP Marcus Stroman (3-1, 5.18) opposing RHP Masahiro Tanaka (10-1, 2.02).