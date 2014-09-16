Orioles one win away from AL East title with win over Blue Jays

BALTIMORE -- Manager Buck Showalter has repeatedly steered clear of any talk involving his Baltimore Orioles wrapping up the American League East Division. On Monday, Showalter opened up a bit after the team moved to just one step from the division title.

Ryan Flaherty hit a two-run homer, and Nelson Cruz and Adam Jones each drove in a run as the Baltimore Orioles clinched at least a tie for the American League East title with a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night.

The Orioles (90-60) reduced their magic number to one and can clinch their first division in 17 years with a win Tuesday against second-place Toronto (77-72). New York was eliminated with its loss in Tampa Bay on Monday, and Showalter let some of his feelings out.

“It’s pretty special to come in here tomorrow and have a chance to do that,” Showalter said. “I’ve had a lot of sleepless nights for a lot of reasons, but tonight I look forward to losing that sleep. It’s been a long hard grind to have that opportunity and I‘m looking forward to the chance to see our guys get a chance tomorrow.”

The Orioles would certainly enjoy getting a chance to clinch it in front of their home fans. When Baltimore locked up its wild-card spot two years ago, the team was actually on an airplane, so this would give them a better chance to celebrate.

Still, even though the Orioles are right on the doorstep, the players are being very careful about expressing their emotions. To them, the job’s not done yet.

“We’re just fortunate to put the pieces together,” center fielder Adam Jones said. “We’re also missing some pieces, but the resilience of this team is its strength. We find a way to do it, somehow, someway.”

Flaherty is a good example of the team’s sort of “next man up” philosophy. He’s filled in at every infield position, especially second, third and shortstop this season, often making some kind of big play.

His two-run homer in the fourth inning gave the Orioles a 5-1 lead and command in this game. What Flaherty liked is that his team now stands just one step from their goal.

“It’s special,” he said. “Back in February, set out on this mission, believed we could do it. The light’s there at the end of the tunnel, just got to go out and get it.”

Baltimore starter Wei-Yin Chen (16-4) struggled through a 26-pitch first inning in which he gave up a run, but he still lasted 5 2/3 innings. The left-hander allowed two runs on nine hits and a walk, and he struck out six.

Chen again got plenty of help from his offense. Jones hit an RBI single in the first, while designated hitter Cruz did the same two innings later. Jones finished 3-for-4, and Cruz ended up 2-for-4.

The Orioles did all of their damage against Toronto starter Marcus Stroman (10-6), ending his three-game winning streak. He lasted six innings but gave up five runs on nine hits.

Baltimore left-hander Zach Britton earned his 35th save with a scoreless ninth. The Jays put two on with one out before Britton escaped trouble.

Right-handers Brad Brach and Tommy Hunter combined with Britton to post 3 1/3 shutout innings after Chen left.

The Blue Jays jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead in the first inning, opening the game with three consecutive singles, the final one being designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion’s RBI shot to left. Chen then bounced back to retire the next three batters and limit the damage.

Baltimore right fielder Nick Markakis saved a run with his diving catch of right fielder John Mayberry Jr.’s sinking line drive for the final out.

Markakis started a two-run Baltimore rally in the bottom of the first with a single.

He went to third when left fielder Alejandro De Aza doubled and scored on Jones’ infield single. De Aza then came in when Cruz grounded into a double play, giving the Orioles a 2-1 lead.

Cruz increased the lead to two when he added a two-out RBI single in the third.

Following Flaherty’s fourth-inning homer, Toronto first baseman Danny Valencia cut Baltimore’s lead to 5-2 with an RBI single in the fifth.

“When you’re going head to head with the top team in your division, and we need, we desperately need to win games,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said. “That’s the frustrating part.”

The satisfying part for Showalter also is that this was the 1,253rd victory of his career, tying him with Billy Martin for 36th on the all-time list. That proved special also because Martin had been a mentor to Showalter during his early days in the Yankees organization.

Martin also played and managed on some great Yankee teams that won championships. Showalter’s team can move into that group tomorrow.

“You’ve got people that care and the sky’s always the limit when everybody’s always pulling on the same rope and you’ve got one heartbeat,” Showalter said. “That’s why team sports are so special, why baseball is such a great sport, because it’s the epitome of a team game. Everybody’s got to contribute. And not only here but in the whole organization. Tomorrow’s opportunity is a product of that.”

NOTES: Orioles 1B Chris Davis will begin working out in Sarasota, Fla., this weekend. He is serving a 25-game suspension after testing positive for amphetamines. He wouldn’t be able to come back until at least midway through the American League Championship Series, if the Orioles make it that far. ... Nine Orioles have collected walk-off wins this year. A 10th player (1B Steve Pearce) was at the plate when a game-ending wild pitch occurred. ... Toronto’s Jose Bautista started in center field for the fifth time this season. He started in right field 113 times and first base in 11 games. ... Coming into the series opener, the Blue Jays received at least six innings from their starting pitcher in 20 consecutive games, a club record.