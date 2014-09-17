Orioles clinch AL East title

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles sat 41 games under the .500 mark when Buck Showalter took over as manager in August 2010. Four years later, they are champions.

Steve Pearce and Jimmy Paredes both homered early, and Alejandro De Aza added a three-run triple that broke the game open as the Orioles wrapped up their first American League East division title in 17 years with an 8-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.

The Orioles (91-60) eliminated Toronto (77-73) with the victory, the first time they have clinched a division title with a win at home since 1969. Baltimore last won a division title in 1997 and didn’t make it back to the playoffs until 2012 (wild card). The normally low-key Showalter wore a big smile in his postgame press conference.

“This is a proud moment for all of us,” Showalter said. “Winning the American League East is hard, really hard. I‘m just so proud of everybody.”

This game wound up being a bit of a metaphor for how the Orioles did their work this season. First baseman Pearce was supposed to be a role player who got cut early in the season and returned to hit a career-high 18 homers -- four had been his previous best -- and play a big role in the Baltimore offense.

Third baseman Paredes and left fielder De Aza were acquired in late-season deals. Those three players drove in seven of the team’s runs thanks to Pearce’s three-run shot, De Aza’s bases-loaded triple and the Paredes solo homer. The Orioles continually got production from different people, especially when they lost key starters.

“It’s coming from everybody all year long,” Pearce said. “[The homer was a] cherry on top right there. We’re the AL East champs, and it’s awesome.”

Center fielder Adam Jones is the team leader, and he partied and let loose as hard as anyone after right-hander Tommy Hunter closed it in the ninth. Jones poured beer and champagne over many people, threw his trademark pies-in-the-face to fans in the stands and let himself be silly.

He also reminded folks that the Orioles don’t want to be finished yet.

“We’ve got more work to go,” Jones said. “We’ve been grinding our tails off. Good things come when you work hard and you work as a unit.”

Starter Ubaldo Jimenez (5-9) may have had to work harder than anyone on this night. The right-hander earned the victory, his first since Aug. 9.

The right-hander has been ineffective most of this season and was demoted to the bullpen last month but managed to last five innings after a very shaky start.

Jimenez needed 60 pitches to get through the first two innings, giving up two runs on two hits with four walks. The right-hander then settled down and retired the final 10 batters he faced and gave up just those two runs and two hits on a total of 97 pitches.

“I was able to find a release point, something that I couldn’t do the first couple of innings,” Jimenez said. “But I think in the third inning I was able to command the fastball...and the curve. It was really good.”

Toronto starter Drew Hutchison (10-12) had given up only three runs in 27 2/3 innings in four starts against Baltimore this season. This time, though, the Orioles touched him up for Pearce’s three-run homer in the first and the Paredes shot leading off the second for a quick 4-2 lead.

Hutchison struck out 11 overall and gave up six runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings. The Orioles didn’t get a hit after the Paredes homer until the seventh, when they took command with De Aza’s bases-loaded triple off left-hander Aaron Loup.

The Baltimore bullpen completed the job after Jimenez left, with four pitchers combining to throw four shutout innings and lock up the title. Toronto finished with just four hits.

The Blue Jays had started fast, taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning for the second consecutive night thanks to designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion’s RBI double.

Baltimore quickly bounced back when Pearce hit a three-run homer in the bottom of that inning, and the Orioles never trailed again.

There were a few tense moments again in this game as Loup hit right fielder Nick Markakis around the right shoulder blade and he remained sore afterward.

That happened in the seventh, one night after Toronto starter Marcus Stroman buzzed Orioles catcher Caleb Joseph behind his head after the Jays apparently were mad at him for stepping on shortstop Jose Reyes’ hand at the plate. Right-hander Darren O‘Day then hit right fielder Jose Bautista in the leg in the eighth inning.

The main story on this night, though, involved the Orioles and how they won their first division title in a very long time -- and the Jays were complimenting them.

“You never know who is going to win, but you have to be crazy to think they didn’t have a good ballclub,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said. “They were in it two years ago. When you look at their team, it’s a good ballclub. They got that gritty, hard-nosed type players. You really see that.”

NOTES: Orioles RF Nick Markakis and Blue Jays RHP Todd Redmond are nominees for the Roberto Clemente Award, which honors players for sportsmanship and community involvement. ... 3B Manny Machado is scheduled to fly to Baltimore on Wednesday night, and he could rejoin the Orioles on Friday. He is out for the season after recent right knee surgery. ... RHP Marcus Stroman’s pitch behind the head of Baltimore C Caleb Joseph in Monday’s game is being investigated by Major League Baseball, but according to reports, no discipline will be issued. ... Blue Jays INF Steve Tolleson was available for Tuesday’s game after getting hit on the arm by a foul ball while sitting in the dugout Monday.