Pearce drives in four runs as Orioles roll over Blue Jays

BALTIMORE -- One day after winning their first American League East crown since 1997, there was no letdown for the Baltimore Orioles.

Steve Pearce drove in four runs with a pair of homers and the Orioles completed a three-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays with a 6-1 victory Wednesday.

Baltimore improved to 6-1 on its final 10-game homestand of the regular season. The Blue Jays have dropped four consecutive games and are fading from the Wild Card standings.

Pearce now has 20 home runs on the year -- four more than he hit over the past seven seasons combined. Designated hitter Nelson Cruz also had two hits for Baltimore (92-60).

“I don’t know what else to say about Stevie,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “I think it’s pretty much established what he’s done for us this year.”

Pearce said he has just taken advantage of the opportunity to play every day. He said the goal is to now overtake the Angels for the best record in the American League and get home-field advantage for the playoffs.

“You know, I never run out like this,” Pearce said. “I never had a chance to play every single day. I still have to fight to be in the big leagues. They know I can play. I never had a chance to go out and put it all together.”

Baltimore right-hander Bud Norris (14-8) didn’t allow a run over 5 1/3 innings despite a season-high five walks. Norris also gave up just two hits with four strikeouts to pick up his third win in his past four outings. He remained unbeaten in six career starts against Toronto (77-74).

Trailing 4-0, Blue Jays pinch hitter Kevin Pillar and second baseman Ryan Goins opened the seventh with consecutive doubles off Orioles left-hander Brian Matusz. However, Toronto managed just one run on a grounder by shortstop Jose Reyes.

Baltimore answered that same inning on a fielder’s choice by third baseman Jimmy Paredes. Toronto right-hander Aaron Sanchez then threw high at Pearce, prompting home plate umpire Paul Schrieber to warn both benches.

“The ball just kind of sailed on me,” Sanchez said. “I‘m a big sinker guy and I got a ton of movement on the ball. I had no intention to go up tight like that. It just sailed on me.”

Orioles right fielder David Lough provided a 6-1 lead when he led off the eighth with his fourth home run of the season off righty Casey Janssen.

Toronto left-hander J.A. Happ (10-10) dropped his third straight game. He allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits with five strikeouts over six innings.

Pearce gave the Orioles the lead on a solo shot with two outs in the third. Two innings later, he hit another three-run homer off Happ to left, increasing the margin to 4-0.

“They’re playing at high level all round,” Happ said. “For me, the three-run homer was just lack of execution. That kind of turned out to be the difference. It makes me sick. That’s the one I want back.”

Meanwhile, Norris allowed the leadoff hitter to reach base in four of the first five innings but still managed to keep Toronto scoreless.

“The key to the series is being able to to get Pearce out,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said. “He hurt us last night and again tonight. In a lot of ways, it’s a big, big part of the game right there. We had our chance against Matusz and we couldn’t push through and put some runs on the board. That was the game right there.”

NOTES: Toronto RHP Marcus Stroman was suspended six games and received an undisclosed fine for throwing at Orioles C Caleb Joseph on Monday. He appealed the ruling. ... The Orioles selected the contract of INF Christian Walker from Triple-A Norfolk. ... Baltimore 3B Manny Machado will stay in Los Angeles for at least another week to continue rehabbing his surgically repaired right knee.