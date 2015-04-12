Jimenez, Schoop lead Orioles over Blue Jays

BALTIMORE -- Pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez was ready for a fresh start after scuffling through his first season with the Baltimore Orioles.

Though the sample size is small, the early results are sterling.

Jimenez pitched seven innings of one-hit ball, Jonathan Schoop hit his first career grand slam, and the Orioles defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 7-1 on Saturday night.

“You have to forget about what happened in the past,” Jimenez said. “You have to forget quick. It doesn’t matter if it’s good or bad. It’s a new year; it’s a new start. Whatever you’ve done in the past is in the past.”

Jimenez (1-0) retired the first nine Blue Jays before shortstop Jose Reyes led off the fourth with a line-drive single to left. The only other Toronto baserunner against Jimenez came when Reyes walked with two outs in the sixth.

“The main thing was I had good command of the fastball,” Jimenez said. “I kept the ball down and (catcher Caleb) Joseph was calling a great game. I was executing the pitches.”

The 31-year-old right-hander struck out eight and walked one, throwing 61 of his 96 pitches for strikes.

In 2014, his first season with Baltimore after signing a four-year contract, Jimenez went 6-9 with a 4.81 ERA in 22 starts and three relief appearances.

On Saturday night, he began his 2015 season by shutting down a Toronto offense that had scored 12 runs on 16 hits in a win Friday.

“That’s as good as we’ve seen him,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s pitched some good games for us, but that was pretty crisp. Lot of Strike 1s, lot of things in his repertoire.”

Left fielder Alejandro De Aza and first baseman Chris Davis hit first inning home runs for Baltimore.

Davis went 2-for-3 and was hit by a pitch, while De Aza was 2-for-5 and scored twice.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Aaron Sanchez, a first-round pick by the Blue Jays in the 2010 draft, made his first major-league start after working as a reliever last season.

Sanchez (0-1) lasted 3 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks.

“I thought he was a little strong. I thought he looked a little revved up,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “No doubt about it. I thought he was overthrowing. But the key to the game was Jimenez. He was good tonight.”

Toronto averted the shutout when Edwin Encarnacion singled home Steve Tolleson, who had doubled, with two outs in the ninth.

Baltimore was leading 3-0 when Schoop and the Orioles broke it open in the fifth inning off reliever Todd Redmond.

After a single by center fielder Adam Jones and walks to designated hitter Travis Snider and third baseman Manny Machado -- in a 10-pitch at-bat -- Schoop smashed a 1-1 pitch to left for his first grand slam. It was Schoop’s second home run in as many nights.

“The ball makes a little bit different sound off his bat,” Showalter said.

Sanchez posted a 1.09 ERA in 24 relief appearances with the Blue Jays last season, and he didn’t allow an earned run over his final 14 innings.

That streak ended abruptly when De Aza, the Orioles’ leadoff hitter, sent a 1-0 fastball over the wall in right.

Two batters later, Davis deposited the right-hander’s first pitch about 20 rows into the left-center field stands to make it 2-0.

“Obviously, this isn’t the way I want to start the season,” Sanchez said. “I got out there and tried to slow things down too much. I started aiming a little bit.”

The Orioles loaded the bases with three consecutive singles to open the third but were held to one run after Jones grounded into a 6-4-3 double play and Snider flied out.

Baltimore squandered another chance in the fourth, failing to score when an error, single and Sanchez’s wild pitch put runners on second and third with none out.

NOTES: Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista was back in the starting lineup after leaving Friday’s game in the sixth inning because of calf muscle cramps. ... The Orioles placed LHP Wesley Wright on the 15-day disabled list (left trapezius strain) and recalled RHP Eddie Gamboa from Triple-A Norfolk. ... Orioles OF David Lough (left hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment on Sunday at Class A Frederick. ... Toronto OF Michael Saunders (knee surgery) played his second rehab game Friday night at Class A Dunedin, going 2-for-4 as the designated hitter.