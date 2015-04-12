Bautista lifts Blue Jays over Orioles with homer

BALTIMORE -- Toronto manager John Gibbons said there are few secrets when the Blue Jays play their AL East rival, Baltimore.

Because the players know each other so well, the games ultimately come down to a play or two and which team is able to execute better. This time, it was Toronto that came out on top.

Jose Bautista hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning to help the Toronto pull away from Baltimore for a 10-7 victory Sunday and take the three-game series.

Toronto bounced back from a 7-1 defeat Saturday after winning the opener 12-5.

“It was a good all-around day,” Gibbons said. “They came close and cut it to one run. That’s a game you can’t afford to lose. Bautista gave us a little breathing room that we needed.”

Left fielder Kevin Pillar and center fielder Dalton Pompey also hit their first home runs of the season for the Blue Jays (4-2). Shortstop Jose Reyes went 3-for-5 with an RBI.

The starting pitchers for both teams struggled.

Toronto right-hander Drew Hutchison tied a career high by yielding seven earned runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and one walk over 4 1/3 innings. He also hit two batters and allowed two home runs.

Aaron Loup (1-1) picked up the win for the Blue Jays.

Meanwhile, Chris Tillman (1-1), who started opening day for the Orioles, lasted just 2 2/3 innings and allowed seven runs (three earned) on six hits with one strikeout and three walks, along with two homers.

Center fielder Adam Jones had two hits, including his second home run, for the Orioles (3-3). Right fielder Travis Snider also got his first homer of the season for Baltimore.

The Blue Jays jumped out to a 2-0 lead just two pitches into the game after Reyes led off with a single and Pompey homered to right. Pompey’s homer was reviewed for two minutes and two seconds because the ball hit the railing above the right-field scoreboard and bounced back to the outfield.

Baltimore tied the game the same inning when Jones hit a two-run home run to straightaway center. It was his 91st homer at Camden Yards, which tied Brady Anderson for second on the Orioles all-time list behind Rafael Palmeiro (124).

However, both teams continued to pound the ball. Pillar gave Toronto a 3-2 lead when he led off the second with a home run to left. Pillar also made several key stops defensively.

“We have a lot of faith in our pitching staff,” Pillar said. “I think that the emphasis in the offseason was trying to improve our defense. So far, I think that’s pretty evident.”

Tillman then walked three of the first four hitters he faced in the third. The Blue Jays took advantage and extended the lead to 6-2 when Snider let a sharp liner to right by second baseman Devon Travis sail over his head and clear the bases.

“They came out swinging,” Tillman said. “I was never able to get any real command of any of my pitches. If I have command of just maybe one of them I am able to get deeper in that ballgame. But they put some really good swings on some pitches and they made me work for it.”

Baltimore right-hander Kevin Gausman entered and allowed another RBI single to Reyes. The Orioles then cut into the margin to 7-4 on a pair of RBI singles by first baseman Chris Davis and Jones.

The Blue Jays responded in the fourth with a sacrifice fly by Dioner Navarro. Snider got some redemption when he hit a three-run home run in the fifth to pull the Orioles to within 8-7 that ended Hutchison’s day.

“We had a shot at them,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “We had the tying run at the plate. We just couldn’t get over that hump. It’s like basketball. Sometimes you spend so much energy and concentration trying to get back in a game, (you can’t complete) that next step to get over the hump.”

However, the Blue Jays put the game away when the right fielder Bautista drilled a 3-2 pitch off right-hander Darren O‘Day over the right-field fence for a two-run shot that increased the lead to 10-7.

“I threw a terrible pitch,” O‘Day said. “If you make mistakes like that, a guy like that is going to hit them.”

Miguel Castro got his second save for Toronto.

NOTES: Orioles 2B Jonathan Schoop was a late scratch with a sore left quad. He was available off the bench. Instead, Ryan Flaherty got the start at second. ... Baltimore LHP Wesley Wright (strained left trapezius muscle) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday. ... Toronto SS Jose Reyes continues to deal with a mild oblique strain, but he was back in the lineup. ... Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista left Friday’s game with legs cramps. However, he managed to return to the lineup for the final two games of the series.