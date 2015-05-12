Orioles celebrate return home with win over Blue Jays

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles were very glad to return home Monday night, and they celebrated it with one of their trademark victories that combined power and pitching.

Manny Machado, Chris Davis and Adam Jones all homered while starter Ubaldo Jimenez threw seven strong innings as the Orioles marked their return home after a long road trip with a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

For the Orioles, this was their first home game before fans in 15 days. The riots and curfews in Baltimore forced postponement of the first two games of the White Sox series two weeks ago while the third game was played before a closed stadium on April 29.

Manager Buck Showalter and his players talked before and after the game about how much they support Baltimore. In fact, the team made a special jersey for this home game -- one that said “Baltimore” across the chest and not the usual “Orioles” -- something the skipper and his team had fun wearing on a night they all enjoyed.

“I liked it ... really liked the part that says ‘Baltimore,’ ” Showalter said. “It was great (tonight). It was a great tenor.”

The Orioles got four of their five runs from the long ball to support Jimenez. Machado, the third baseman, led off the first with a homer off Toronto starter Marco Estrada (1-2), and the right-hander gave up a two-run shot to first baseman Davis later in the frame for a quick 3-0 Baltimore lead -- after Jimenez struck out the side to start things.

“It’s good when you can get a lead on the board quick,” Machado said. “That was a big first inning for us. That put us where we needed to be and it was a little extra energy that we needed.”

Center fielder Jones added his solo shot in the seventh off right-hander Steve Delabar to put the Orioles (14-16) up 5-2.

Catcher Caleb Joseph’s sixth-inning sacrifice fly scored the other run. The Orioles had lost five of the other six games they played against Toronto this season.

All that proved more than enough for Jimenez (3-2), who has already won twice against the Blue Jays. He allowed two runs on six hits in his seven innings, striking out a season-high nine batters. He struck out the side in the first and fourth and got eight of his strikeouts against the top four hitters in the Toronto lineup.

“He looks great,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “He’s living on the corners with a lot of movement, and he’s pounding strikes. He was great again tonight.”

Jimenez is giving the Orioles some badly needed quality starting pitching. He’s now got a 2.41 ERA and pitching with the kind of command and power the Orioles hoped for when signing him last year.

Now, Jimenez is focusing on making these kinds of starts a habit.

“That’s what I want,” he said. “As a starting pitcher, that’s something that you take a lot of pride in doing. That’s what you work for, and hopefully I’ll keep being consistent with it.”

Right-hander Darren O‘Day retired the Jays (16-17) in the eighth, and left-hander Zach Britton sealed the win in the ninth for his seventh save despite giving up two singles. Pinch-hitter Jose Bautista came up as the tying run but grounded softly to Machado to end the game.

Left fielder Ezequiel Carrera knocked in both Blue Jays runs with doubles in the fifth and seventh. His second double cut the lead to 4-2 before Orioles right fielder Delmon Young made a running catch of shortstop Ryan Goins’ fly ball.

They also lost second baseman Ryan Flaherty in this game. He was injured while reaching for a Goins single in the third. Flaherty just came off the disabled list last Friday after a groin strain sidelined him, and he said it was “grabbing” again, which means the infielder is going to have an MRI to take a look.

His status is uncertain.

The Orioles took command of this game from the start, forcing Estrada to throw 34 pitches in the first inning by hitting numerous foul balls.

After Machado’s home run, Young drew a two-out walk and then scored on Davis’ long home run to right-center, giving the Orioles a 3-0 lead after just five batters.

Center fielder Kevin Pillar started a Toronto rally in the fifth with a two-out double and scored when Carrera followed with a double, making it 3-1. Estrada lasted five innings, not giving up a run after the first, and Gibbons and the pitcher were happy with that especially considering how many pitches the right-hander threw in that opening frame.

“Obviously that first inning, it drained me a little, I‘m not going to lie,” Estrada said. “Once I got back in and came inside, cooled down, I felt pretty good. Hopefully the next one I’ll feel much better and hopefully I’ll go deeper into the game.”

NOTES: The Orioles transferred C Matt Wieters to the 60-day disabled list after claiming RHP Jorge Rondon off waivers from the Colorado Rockies on Sunday. The move created a spot on the 40-man roster for Rondon, who was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. ... Before games on Monday, the Orioles were tied for first in the major leagues with 10 outfield assists. RF Delmon Young, who spent most of his time last year as a DH, led the Orioles and was tied for second in the American League with four. ... The Blue Jays were first in the major leagues with 172 runs scored through Sunday. Toronto was doing much of its damage in the first three innings, posting 133 runs. ... Jays C Russell Martin came into the game with seven homers. All of them were solo shots, and 15 of his last 18 were solo.