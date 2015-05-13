Buehrle, Blue Jays dominate Orioles

BALTIMORE -- Toronto left-hander Mark Buehrle said there aren’t any secrets to his recent success against the Baltimore Orioles.

He has managed to stay out of big innings, while the Blue Jays hitters have provided him with solid run support. That was the formula once again as Toronto first baseman Edwin Encarnacion hit a pair of homers and Buehrle was once again dominant in a 10-2 victory Tuesday night.

The Blue Jays will now look to win their third straight series against Baltimore in the finale. The Orioles have lost six of their past eight games.

Buehrle (5-2) picked up his fifth straight win against Baltimore since last season by allowing two runs on four hits with four strikeouts and one walk over six innings.

“There’s no comfort level this year,” Buehrle said about facing the Orioles. “We’ve scored runs and played good defense behind me.”

Third baseman Josh Donaldson also got his team-leading eighth home run for the Blue Jays, who have scored 10 or more runs in four of eight games against Baltimore this season. Right fielder Chris Colabello had two hits and an RBI, raising his average to .538 (14-for-26).

Orioles right-hander Chris Tillman (2-5) gave up five runs on nine hits with four strikeouts and a walk over 6 2/3 innings. He has lost each of his three starts against Toronto this season.

After Encarnacion tied the game at two with a lead-off homer in the sixth, Toronto took control with four more runs an inning later.

Orioles third baseman Manny Machado’s eighth error of the season on a potential double-play set up an RBI single by Donaldson. A ground-rule double by designated hitter Jose Bautista ended Tillman’s night.

“Those seeing-eye singles, I’ll take every single one of them,” Donaldson said. “It was nice to kind of give us a little momentum right there. Then, we were able to continue to add on runs, which is important in a ball park like this.”

Tommy Hunter entered for Baltimore and a passed ball allowed Donaldson to score from third that gave the Blue Jays a 4-2 lead. Encarnacion followed with a two-run home run to right that provided a four-run cushion.

Another error by Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy and a wild pitch by left-hander T.J. McFarland helped the Blue Jays extend the lead to 8-2 in the eighth. A two-run homer by Donaldson increased the damage that inning.

“We are just making too many errors, plain and simple,” Machado said. “Dumb mistakes that we shouldn’t be doing and they took advantage of it completely. So, got to tip your cap that’s what we do to other teams. Just got to play better defense.”

Orioles designated hitter Jimmy Paredes extended his hitting streak to a career-high 11 games.

The Orioles took a 2-0 lead in the third. Hardy singled to center, and two batters later, Machado doubled down the left-field line. Paredes followed with a two-run single up the middle. The red-hot Paredes improved to 9-for-17 with 11 RBIs with runners in scoring position this season.

Toronto pulled to within a run in the fourth on an RBI single by Colabello that scored Encarnacion, who reached on a one-out walk off Tillman.

“If I make one more (good) pitch in that game that’s anybody’s ballgame to have,” Tillman said. “That’s the way baseball is. You can’t quit. You’ve got to keep going. That’s what we are going to do.”

The Blue Jays threatened again in the fifth by getting runners on first and second, but Baltimore left fielder Travis Snider was able to make a leaping catch on a long fly ball to the warning track by Bautista.

“We continued to battle,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “We exploded there late. We’ve shown we can do that during the season so far.”

NOTES: Blue Jays OF Jose Bautista, who is dealing with shoulder soreness, was back at DH for the 13th time in 15 games. ... Baltimore RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) underwent an MRI on Tuesday and the results did not show any structural damage. ... Blue Jays SS Jose Reyes (cracked rib) is on schedule to take batting practice Wednesday. ... Orioles C Matt Wieters, who is on the DL after undergoing Tommy John surgery last year, caught nine innings in an extended spring training game in Florida. He could rejoin the club on June 4.