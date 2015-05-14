Gonzalez, Orioles shut down Blue Jays

BALTIMORE -- Miguel Gonzalez continued his mastery over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night.

Gonzalez shut down the Blue Jays for 7 2/3 innings, and Caleb Joseph sparked a five-run second inning with his two-run double as the Baltimore Orioles scored a 6-1 victory over Toronto.

The right-hander gave up just one unearned run and three hits and improved his career record to 7-2 against the Blue Jays. In fact, Gonzalez (4-2) is now 5-0 with a 0.98 ERA in his last six starts -- allowing just four earned runs in 36 2/3 innings -- versus Toronto.

Gonzalez also wanted to rebound from his last start, where he allowed five runs on five hits in four innings against the Yankees. In this game, the right-hander needed just 75 pitches to make it through seven shutout innings before allowing his lone run in the eighth.

“(I was) just being aggressive in the zone the whole time and not trying to do too much,” Gonzalez said. “My last outing wasn’t the greatest, but this time around, I worked well and I worked hard, and it paid off.”

The right-hander struck out five, walked three and retired 14 straight from the third through the seventh innings.

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons knows his team has had problems versus Gonzalez and was impressed with his effort.

“He’s always tough on us,” Gibbons said. “He’s a pitcher. He’s got a good, quick arm. He moves the ball around. He’s always been tough on us.”

Gonzalez also gave catcher Joseph a lot of credit for calling a good game and keeping him in line. But Joseph’s offensive contribution meant just as much.

He snapped an 0-for-7 skid with a two-run double down the left-field line off Toronto starter Aaron Sanchez that gave the Orioles (15-17) a 2-0 lead, and they never lost the lead.

“Just saw three curveballs in a row,” Joseph said. “Just really trying to put the ball in play. Anywhere but a groundball to third base scores (them). Any time you get an early lead, (it) bodes well for our pitcher.”

Joseph’s passed ball in the eighth let center fielder Kevin Pillar score the lone Toronto (17-18) run.

That didn’t matter much because of the five-run second. After Joseph’s two-run double, the Orioles also got RBI doubles from third baseman Manny Machado and right fielder Alejandro de Aza, plus a run-scoring infield single from designated hitter Jimmy Paredes.

Baltimore rookie second baseman Rey Navarro hit his first major league home run in the eighth, a solo shot off left-hander Brett Cecil for the game’s final run.

Right-hander Darren O‘Day got the final four outs to earn his first save.

The Orioles also helped Gonzalez with some good defensive plays. Machado had two in the third inning to defuse a rally where the Jays had two on with none out, and the Orioles stayed away from the throwing errors that have plagued them recently.

“It’s more what we’re capable of,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “It was a good defensive night.”

That also made it too tough for the Jays to come back. Sanchez (3-3) allowed five runs on seven hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out one but shut out the Orioles after that second inning.

“The game plan after giving up five runs was just to keep them right there,” Sanchez said. “For the remainder of the time I was out there, I thought I did a good job.”

De Aza and Paredes each had two of the Orioles’ nine hits. Paredes now has a career-best 12-game hitting streak.

The Blue Jays finished with four hits. They came into the series finale leading the American League in extra-base hits (116) and doubles (71), but they were held without an extra-base hit for the first time this season.

NOTES: The Orioles placed RHP Jason Garcia on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11 due to right shoulder tendinitis, and they brought up RHP Mike Wright from Triple-A Norfolk. Garcia was a Rule 5 pick last winter and had a 5.93 ERA in eight relief appearances. Wright has never pitched in the major leagues and was 3-0 with a 2.64 ERA in six starts for Norfolk. ... Baltimore INF Ryan Flaherty received a platelet-rich plasma injection for a right groin injury that sent him to the disabled list for a second time this week. He will go to Sarasota, Fla., in a few days for rehab. ... Toronto 2B Devon Travis, who went 1-for-4, continues to be one of the top-hitting rookies in baseball. He entered play Wednesday ranked first in RBIs (25), doubles (eight) and extra-base hits (15).