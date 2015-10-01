Blue Jays clinch division, split doubleheader with Orioles

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles easily won the nightcap of Wednesday’s doubleheader with Toronto. But the Blue Jays weren’t too upset since they had taken care of some big business in Game 1.

Chris Davis led a four-home run attack with two solo shots, and starter Kevin Gausman shut down Toronto for eight innings as the Baltimore Orioles scored an 8-1 victory over the Jays in Game 2. But that came after Toronto locked up its first American League East title in 22 years with a 15-2 victory in Game 1 earlier in the day.

The Blue Jays (92-66) are headed back to the playoffs for the first time in that time span. Toronto’s celebration couldn’t happen until after Game 2, and the Blue Jays made up for any lost time, with lots of cigars, smiles and plenty of champagne everywhere.

“It’s the ultimate right now,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said. “To be honest, we think we have more ahead of us. It was a big hurdle to get over. It had been so do damn long but I‘m proud of our guys. That’s what happens when you throw a lot of talent together, and they get after it every night. Good things happen.”

Gibbons gave credit to GM Alex Anthopoulos, who made a number of moves this season to improve the Blue Jays. He got third baseman Josh Donaldson from the A’s and signed catcher Russell Martin in the winter and then brought in players like left-hander David Price, shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and outfielder Ben Revere around the trading deadline.

The mid-season moves really paid off as Toronto is 43-16 since late July. But Price, who’s 9-1 since coming over from the Tigers, said this is just one whole group pulling together and now they’re hoping to lock up the top spot in the American League playoffs. The Jays have a one-game lead over the Royals, with tie-breaker in hand, with four games to go.

“We played good baseball,” he said. “I’ve done my part and so has everybody else on this team. It’s not one person. It’s not one trade. It’s everybody with one goal in sight, and that’s what we’ve done.”

This title means a lot to Martin, who’s a Canadian and loved coming back to his home country. Wearing a t-shirt saying “The East Is Ours,” smoking a long cigar and getting sprayed with champagne, the catcher couldn’t stop smiling.

“We’re dangerous offensively,” Martin said. “We’re dangerous on the mound. We play awesome defense. So, I man, if somebody’s going to beat us, they’re going to have to play tremendously.”

Starter Marcus Stroman (4-0) threw eight strong innings in the 15-2 rout of Baltimore in Game 1. He gave up one run and fanned eight in just his fourth start back after missing most of the year due to a torn ACL.

Now, the right-hander gives Toronto a much stronger roster heading into the post-season, and he’s thrilled to be back.

“To do it for the city of Toronto, and to do it with these group of guys, it’s been a dream come true,” Stroman said. “Everyone’s elated. Everyone’s ecstatic, happy. It’s been a really long time since this city has been to the playoffs.”

The Blue Jays got three homers in that first game. Designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion, Jose Bautista and Justin Smoak all went yard as the Jays scored in five of the nine innings against seven Baltimore pitchers, beginning with starter Miguel Gonzalez (9-12).

The second game was scoreless until the Orioles (77-81) broke it open with a five-run seventh keyed by back-to-back solo homers from designated hitter Davis and third baseman Manny Machado off right-hander Ryan Tepera (0-2).

Davis’ first homer was the 200th of his career. He then got his second homer in the eighth, and catcher Matt Wieters added a two-run shot in that inning also -- career homer number 100.

All of that gave right-hander Gausman (4-7) good support on the night when he turned in his best effort this season. Gausman struck out a career-best 10 in eight innings, giving up just a homer to second baseman Darwin Barney.

“He was sharp,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “That’s probably as good as he’s been all year. He ended his season on a real good note.”

This night belonged to the Blue Jays. They wrapped up the division and forced the Orioles to watch them celebrate on their home field. Most likely, it will give the team some motivation for next year, but it was everything Toronto on this long evening.

“We really wanted to go to the playoffs,” Orioles second baseman Jonathan Schoop said. “We didn’t make it. We’ve just got to the off-season and see what we do better and come back next year stronger.”

NOTES: The start time of Thursday’s series finale was moved from 7:05 p.m. to 12:05 p.m. because of impending storms headed up the East Coast. ... Orioles RHP Miguel Gonzalez was activated from the disabled list (right shoulder tendinitis) to make his first start since Aug. 30. He will end the season without a win in the final two months. ... The Blue Jays selected the contract of SS Jonathan Diaz before the doubleheader. They made room on their roster by designating RHP Donn Roach for assignment. ... Now that the division is in hand, Toronto manager John Gibbons will give various starters some rest in the coming days even though the Jays want to finish with the best record in the American League.