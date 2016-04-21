Orioles manufacture extra-inning win vs. Jays

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles already have shown they are one of the top teams in the major leagues when it comes to power hitting, but they are not just relying on home runs to win games.

The Orioles manufactured a two-out rally in the bottom of the 10th inning that ended when Caleb Joseph scored on a passed ball to give Baltimore a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Often last year, the Orioles had problems in these types of spots. This year, however, the Orioles proved to be more effective in manufacturing with runs without hitting homers.

“There’s a lot of things we’re doing better in those situations, passing the baton there,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “But scoring runs is scoring runs. It’s always important to have different ways to do it.”

Joseph started the game-winning rally with a two-out double off of rookie Joe Biagini (0-1). Joseph then moved to third on Joey Rickard’s third hit of the game before Manny Machado walked to load the bases.

Joseph then raced home from third on catcher Josh Thole’s passed ball on a low pitch from Biagini. The Baltimore catcher said that his teammates understand that home runs aren’t the only answer.

“They trust that the lineup, one through nine, can pick each other up versus having to go up there and create a mound of sawdust because they’re trying to win the game by themselves,” Joseph said. “We like the attitude this team is taking.”

Thole took the blame for the miscue that gave the Orioles their first win ever on a passed ball.

“I just missed the ball,” he said. “I have to catch those.”

Mychal Givens (1-0) earned the win for the Orioles (9-4) thanks to a scoreless 10th inning. The Blue Jays put runners on first and second with one out before Ryan Goins grounded into an inning-ending double play in the top of the 10th.

Toronto (8-8) chipped away at the Orioles’ early three-run lead, finally tying the game at 3-3 on Edwin Encarnacion’s RBI double off Brad Brach in the seventh.

The Blue Jays missed on several early chances against starter Ubaldo Jimenez -- they left 10 on base overall and finished 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position -- but did come up with single runs in the third and fifth innings before pulling even in the seventh. Jimenez labored through his five inning, needing 110 pitches to get through but allowing only two runs.

The Blue Jays also missed on a scoring chance in the sixth when Rickard threw out Goins at the plate trying to score on Thole’s single to left. That would have tied the game at 3.

Blue Jays starter R.A. Dickey gave up three runs in the first inning, but the knuckleballer shut down Baltimore after that. He allowed those three runs on three hits in that first inning thanks to RBI hits from Machado and Chris Davis, but Dickey gave up only two hits in his final five innings to let the Jays rally.

The Orioles needed only five batters to take a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first against Dickey. Rickard led off with an infield single and scored from first on Machado’s double to left-center.

Adam Jones walked before Davis drove in Machado with a single off the wall in right. Jones scored the third run when Mark Trumbo grounded into a double play.

Toronto wasted good scoring chances in the first two innings. The Jays put runners on second and third with one out in both frames but Jimenez escaped each jam without allowing a run.

The Blue Jays broke through in the third on Encarnacion’s RBI single that deflected off Machado’s glove at third -- but stranded two more runners in the inning.

Josh Donaldson led off the fifth with a homer to right as Jimenez couldn’t retire a lead-off hitter in any of his five innings but still left with a 3-2 lead.

“We definitely battled,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said. “We made a run at it. We had some opportunities. We couldn’t get that guy in from that early but they’ve got a good club across the way. ”

NOTES: Orioles CF Adam Jones was back in the starting lineup. He left after the sixth inning of Tuesday’s game with a stomach virus. Jones was checked at a local hospital, where he was given medication and fluids. ... LHP Brian Matusz should be back with the Orioles in “two to three” days, manager Buck Showalter said. Showalter is leaning toward Saturday, but it still could be Friday. Matusz has been on the disabled list since April 3 with a left intercostal strain. ... Toronto RHP Jesse Chavez still was battling back issues. Manager John Gibbons said the pitcher’s back locked up during Tuesday’s game and he was “still not moving real good.” Gibbons doesn’t think it’s a long-term issue, though. ... The Blue Jays entered the game leading the major leagues with 146 strikeouts on offense, the most they’ve had after the first 15 games in franchise history -- although they fanned a season-low five times in Tuesday’s win over Baltimore.