Castillo's home run lifts Orioles over Blue Jays

BALTIMORE-- Welington Castillo hit just one home run this season before the Toronto series began on Friday, but the Baltimore Orioles catcher found his power stroke the past two games against the Blue Jays.

Castillo homered for the third time in two nights, a three-run shot in the seventh inning that gave the Orioles a 7-5 victory over the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Castillo homered twice in Friday night's win, including a two-run walk-off shot in the 10th inning. His three-run blast Saturday off Danny Barnes (0-2) put in the Orioles in front for good at 7-5.

The 30-year-old Dominican now has a nine-game hitting streak, and he has 10 hits since coming off the disabled list earlier this week. He missed 14 games because of right shoulder tendinitis.

More than anything, Castillo likes the chance to come through when the Orioles need him.

"Honestly, it means a lot," Castillo said. "I just love the situation. I want to be in that situation again. That's the type of player I am. I want to be the guy."

Castillo has come through in the clutch a number of times this season, recording eight RBIs in the seventh inning or later.

Barnes, whose ERA is now 2.70, has pitched well, but one mistake against Castillo cost the Blue Jays in this game.

"Just a fastball that kind of leaked back over the plate, and kind of in his happy zone," Toronto catcher Russell Martin said. "He's a good belt-high fastball hitter and didn't miss it."

The loss clearly was frustrating for Toronto. Manager John Gibbons would not speak with the media after the game.

Manny Machado (solo) and Mark Trumbo (two-run shot, three RBIs) homered earlier for the Orioles as they took a 4-1 lead against Toronto starter Mike Bolsinger.

Baltimore (25-16) finished the night with three home runs en route to a second consecutive victory.

Orioles starter Kevin Gausman battled the Jays through six innings, allowing two runs while scattering 10 hits. He struck out five and walked one while lowering his ERA to 6.65.

"Mechanically, I feel great," Gausman said. "This is probably the best I've felt to start off a season health-wise. So that's good. It's one thing to take positive away from all of this."

Gausman gave up a solo homer to Justin Smoak in the sixth that cut the Orioles' lead to 4-2. Mychal Givens (5-0) allowed a three-run homer from Jose Bautista that put the Jays on top 5-4 in the seventh.

The Baltimore bullpen appeared to be faltering again, but Castillo quickly changed things with his go-ahead blast.

After that, the Orioles' relievers held up. Darren O'Day blanked the Jays (18-26) in the eighth before Brad Brach closed it in the ninth and earned his ninth save.

Both O'Day and Brach struggled in recent games, but they have pitched better in this series. O'Day retired the side in order in the eighth, and Brach then did the same in the ninth.

The Blue Jays grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first when they loaded the bases with no outs and Kendrys Morales grounded into a double play.

Baltimore quickly tied it in the bottom of the inning when Trumbo lined an RBI single to left. The Orioles then took a 2-1 lead in the third when Machado homered on Bolsinger's first pitch of the inning.

Trumbo made it 4-1 when he crushed a two-run homer off Bolsinger in the fifth, also scoring Machado, who had walked.

Trumbo now has six hits in the first two games of this series and is giving the Orioles plenty of help on offense.

"He grinds every at-bat," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "He takes a lot of pride in delivering what people expect of him."

Bolsinger yielded four runs on six hits and five walks in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out five.

With the win, Baltimore moved into first place in the American League East, a half-game ahead of the New York Yankees (24-16.

NOTES: The Orioles acquired minor league LHP Alex Katz from the Chicago White Sox on Saturday in exchange for international signing bonus slots Nos. 45 and 75. He will pitch with Class A Frederick. ... Toronto manager John Gibbons won two challenges in the first three innings, one of which helped the Blue Jays score a run in the first. ...The Orioles now have the best home record in baseball with a 15-3 mark at Camden Yards.