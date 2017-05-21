EditorsNote: Updates Russell Martin note

Estrada records 12Ks in Jays' win over Orioles

BALTIMORE -- There is something about the Baltimore Orioles that brings out the best in Toronto's Marco Estrada.

As part of that process, the veteran right-hander helped the Blue Jays end a frustrating weekend on a positive note.

Estrada tied a career-high with 12 strikeouts, Devon Travis homered and Toronto avoided a three-game sweep with a 3-1 victory over the Orioles on Sunday.

"There are no breaks over there. Great lineup," Estrada said about Baltimore. "You have to make pitches because any one of them can hit it out, especially in this ballpark. I felt pretty good once I warmed up."

Toronto beat Baltimore for just the second time in nine games this season. Baltimore fell to 15-4 at Camden Yards, which is still the best home record in the majors.

Estrada entered the game 4-1 with 58 strikeouts and a 2.84 ERA in 12 appearances, including 10 starts, against the Orioles. He was solid again and allowed just one run on five hits with a walk over 7 2/3 innings and improved to 3-2 on the year.

"He's always pitched so well against this team," Toronto manager John Gibbons said. "This is maybe the toughest ballpark to pitch in especially a day game when it's warm. The ball flies. They're a power packed team."

Orioles shortstop Jonathan Schoop committed an error on a routine grounder by Kendrys Morales with two outs in the first that proved to be costly. The Blue Jays took advantage with a single from Justin Smoak followed by a three-run homer by Travis off Orioles starter Wade Miley (1-2).

"He's really tough for me," Travis said about facing Miley. "I just was going up there with the intent of seeing something up in the zone. Thankfully, I got a good swing on it and found some barrel. That was the start we needed there."

None of those runs were charged to Miley, who allowed six hits with three strikeouts and a walk over seven innings. Miley has been one of the Orioles' most dependable pitchers this season and took a hard-luck loss.

"Made one mistake early on and Travis did a good job, put a pretty good swing on that ball, put them up early and I tried to keep them there," Miley said. "Marco Estrada, he had a really good mix going today, and it was a really good baseball game."

Adam Jones pulled the Orioles to within 3-1 with his seventh homer of the year in the fourth. Jones went 3 for 4 and tied Rafael Palmeiro for the most home runs in Camden Yards' history with 124.

"It's impressive," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said about Jones' record. "Think about all the people who have played here in the last last 26 years. He's going to be hard to catch. He's such a post-up guy. He comes in here and very quietly has three hits."

Estrada, however, shook off that mistake and kept Baltimore off-balance the rest of the way with a solid mix of pitches. A two-out single by Jones in the eighth ended the day for Estrada, who got a standing ovation from a small contingent of Blue Jays' fans.

Right-hander Joe Smith entered and hit Manny Machado on the hand. Machado is expected to have X-rays on the hand as a precaution.

Smith recovered by striking out Chris Davis to end the threat. Toronto's Roberto Osuna allowed a pair of hits in the ninth, but still managed to pick up his sixth save.

NOTES: Orioles INF Ryan Flaherty (right shoulder strain) was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Friday. As a result, Baltimore purchased the contract of INF Paul Janish from Triple-A Norfolk. ... Blue Jays C Russell Martin was back in the lineup for the second straight game after coming off the DL Saturday from nerve irritation in his left shoulder. Martin started at third base before moving back behind the plate in the eighth. ... Baltimore SS J.J. Hardy was held out of the starting lineup. Hardy, who is batting .194 with two homers and 14 RBIs in 38 games, entered in the eighth for Janish.