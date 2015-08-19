Preview: Blue Jays at Phillies

The Toronto Blue Jays are busy watching the scoreboard as they battle the New York Yankees for the top of the American League East, but they are taking care of business on the field as well. The Blue Jays will try to wrap up a two-game interleague sweep when they visit the Philadelphia Phillies for the finale on Wednesday.

It looked for a minute on Tuesday night like Toronto would jump back into a tie for first place when a five-run sixth inning seized the lead from the Phillies while the Yankees were losing, but New York came back to win. The Blue Jays sit one game out in the East but at least found their offense again in Tuesday’s 8-5 triumph after a disappointing weekend. Philadelphia is battling to avoid the worst record in baseball and is not doing so well with the current four-game slide dropping the team to 46-73. Rookie Adam Morgan will try to slow the Toronto offense while veteran Mark Buehrle takes the mound for the Blue Jays in the finale.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SNET (Toronto), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH Mark Buehrle (13-5, 3.31 ERA) vs. Phillies LH Adam Morgan (3-4, 4.11)

Buehrle has not lost since July 6 and posted his third straight quality start last time out, holding Oakland to two runs and seven hits in seven innings to earn the win. The veteran walked a pair in that outing, matching his total from his previous seven starts. Buehrle last faced Philadelphia on May 7, 2014, and scattered three hits over seven scoreless innings to earn a win.

Morgan lost at Milwaukee on Friday despite yielding three runs and as many hits in six innings. The 25-year-old has notched a quality start in back-to-back outings but has not worked at least seven innings since his second major-league start on July 3. Morgan started at Toronto on July 28 and earned a win while allowing two runs and five hits in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillies 2B Chase Utley has recorded multiple hits in four straight games and five of eight since coming off the disabled list.

2. Toronto 1B Edwin Encarnacion has hit safely in 15 straight games.

3. Philadelphia 3B Maikel Franco (fractured wrist) was placed on the DL.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 6, Phillies 2