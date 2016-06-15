Preview: Blue Jays at Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Jeremy Hellickson is no stranger to the Toronto Blue Jays, as the 29-year-old has logged 15 career starts against the club while playing for American League East-rival Tampa Bay. Interleague success, however, has taken an unfamiliar form for Hellickson, who will take the mound on Wednesday when the four-game series shifts to Philadelphia.

Hellickson is sporting a horrendous 1-10 mark with a bloated 6.69 ERA in 15 interleague starts, but he has gotten the better of Josh Donaldson (0-for-6, four strikeouts) in a small sample size. The reigning AL MVP certainly had his way on Tuesday afternoon with a grand slam highlighting Toronto’s 11-3 rout of Philadelphia, improving to 11-for-27 with 12 RBIs and nine runs scored during his seven-game hitting streak. The Blue Jays have scored at least 10 runs in three of its past four contests, save for a 7-0 shellacking by the Phillies in the series opener. That victory has served as one of the lone high-water marks for free-falling Philadelphia, which has dropped five of six and 14 of its last 18.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Toronto), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Marco Estrada (4-2, 2.57 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Jeremy Hellickson (4-4, 4.34)

Estrada extended his streak of allowing five hits or fewer to nine consecutive starts on Friday, as the 32-year-old permitted three runs and struck out eight in six innings of a no-decision versus Baltimore. The Mexico native continues to struggle with his control, however, as he yielded four walks for the fifth time this season. Estrada has not tasted defeat since April 27 and owns a 1-1 career mark against Philadelphia, but his 19 runs and 12 walks in 26 1/3 innings versus the Phillies leaves plenty to be desired.

Hellickson was handed an early four-run lead in his last outing, but his run of good fortune ended at six starts after he surrendered three homers and seven runs in a 9-6 setback to Washington. The 29-year-old has issued three walks in back-to-back outings after limiting the free passes to just four in his previous five games combined. Hellickson has posted a 5-4 mark versus Toronto with a 3.45 ERA while allowing nine homers in 88 2/3 innings, although Jose Bautista is 11-for-30 with three blasts against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. With the series shifting to a National League park, Bautista (thigh) - who has served as a DH in two straight games - is expected to return to the outfield for the first time since last Thursday.

2. Philadelphia 3B Maikel Franco is expected to return to the lineup Wednesday following a two-game absence due to a sprained right knee.

3. Toronto CF Kevin Pillar collected three hits on Tuesday, marking his sixth multi-hit performance in eight games.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 7, Phillies 1