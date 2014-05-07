Blue Jays 6, Phillies 5 (10): Melky Cabrera singled to open the 10th inning and scored on Juan Francisco’s sacrifice fly as Toronto swept a two-game road series.

Cabrera ripped a base hit into left field against Antonio Bastardo (3-2) and advanced to third on Jose Bautista’s third hit of the night - an opposite-field single against an overshift defense. Two batters later, Francisco hit a fly ball to medium center field, but Ben Revere’s throw home was nowhere near in time to get Cabrera.

Marcus Stroman (1-0) overcame a mini-jam in the ninth and recorded the first out of the 10th to earn his first major league victory before Aaron Loup notched the final two outs for the save. Edwin Encarnacion and Colby Rasmus hit early home runs for Toronto while Cody Asche went 4-for-4 with a grand slam for Philadelphia.

Toronto scored the game’s first five runs, including a mammoth solo homer by Encarnacion in the second inning and a two-run shot by Rasmus in the fourth. Ryan Howard’s sixth-inning RBI single drew the Phillies within 5-1 before Asche followed later in the frame with his first career grand slam, tying things at 5.

Asche’s third homer of the season bailed out Phillies starter Cole Hamels, who allowed five runs and 10 hits over six innings. Blue Jays right-hander Drew Hutchison was charged with five runs and nine hits over eight frames.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Encarnacion and Hutchison each had two hits for the Blue Jays, while Carlos Ruiz and Marlon Byrd both had a pair of hits for the Phillies. ... For the fifth straight start, Hamels failed to notch his 100th career victory. ... The teams will travel to Toronto for a two-game set Wednesday and Thursday to complete the home-and-home series.