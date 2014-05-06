Happ, Blue Jays shut out Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- J.A. Happ has always felt at home at Citizens Bank Park.

“Some of my favorite baseball memories are from here, there’s no doubt about it,” the Toronto Blue Jays left-hander said.

The ex-Philadelphia Phillie forged another one in his first start of the season Monday night, combining with four relievers on a seven-hitter as the Jays beat the Phillies 3-0.

Happ (1-0) worked five innings in just his fourth appearance of the season, and first since April 23. He allowed three hits while striking out two and walking four.

“He stepped up,” manager John Gibbons said. “Early in the game, his first couple innings, it looked like he was a little bit rusty. He hadn’t been out there in a while. Then I think he kicked it in and did a pretty darn good job. Left with the lead. Gave us what we needed.”

Shortstop Jose Reyes led off the game with a homer for the Jays (15-17), who won for the third time in five games.

The Phillies (15-15) lost for the third time in five games.

Happ, who pitched for the Phillies from 2007-10, began this season on the disabled list with a bad back. Originally scheduled to make a spot start Monday, he will likely remain in the rotation after Brandon Morrow was placed on the disabled list Saturday with a strained right index finger.

Happ retired losing pitcher Kyle Kendrick with the bases loaded to end the second, and struck out first baseman Ryan Howard looking after Philadelphia put two men on in the third.

“It felt great,” Happ said. “It definitely felt like it had been a while, but it felt good. Didn’t feel the most comfortable, but as the game went on started to get a little more settled, so I look forward to the next one.”

Happ, who threw 80 pitches (48 for strikes), improved to 3-0 in three career starts against his former team.

“I didn’t know how to really gauge what to expect as far as rust,” he said, “but as far as comfort, I could definitely be more comfortable out there. I think that’s something that hopefully will come, but overall I felt good.”

Esmil Rogers, Aaron Loup and Steve Delabar each pitched a scoreless inning in relief for Toronto. Brett Cecil worked the ninth for his second save.

“We just couldn’t get anything going,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “We had some opportunities, but couldn’t get a big hit.”

The Jays also benefitted from two favorable replay reviews. In the sixth inning, umpire Dan Bellino called Philadelphia right fielder Marlon Byrd out at the plate when he tried to score from third on Howard’s fly ball to Toronto right fielder Jose Bautista. Sandberg challenged the call, but it was upheld.

In the eighth, Byrd hit a slow roller to Reyes at shortstop, and was ruled safe at first by umpire Jeff Kellogg. That call was overturned upon review, after Gibbons issued a challenge.

Kendrick (0-3) saw his career-worst losing streak reach eight games. Kendrick, who last won when he beat the Chicago Cubs last Aug. 6, went seven innings and allowed three runs on seven hits. He struck out four and walked three.

Reyes lofted Kendrick’s third pitch in the top of the first, an 89 mph fastball, into the right-field seats for his second homer of the season and the 19th leadoff homer of his career.

Toronto added another run with two outs in the first when a pop fly by third baseman Juan Francisco fell just fair in short left field for an RBI single. The Jays made it 3-0 on a run-scoring double by catcher Josh Thole in the second.

NOTES: Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista, hit by a pitch in the seventh, has reached safely in all 32 games this season. It is the longest streak to start a season since Cincinnati’s Joey Votto reached in the first 33 games in 2011. ... Blue Jays 2B Brett Lawrie left the game in the bottom of the fourth due to right hamstring tightness. He is day-to-day. ... Phillies 2B Chase Utley went 0-for-4 and failed to reach for the first time in 13 games. ... Phillies SS Jimmy Rollins did not start, a precautionary measure after he tweaked his groin in Sunday’s victory over the Washington Nationals. ... Rollins’ replacement, Freddy Galvis, ended an 0-for-24 slump with a third-inning single. It was the longest slump by a Phillies position player since C Carlos Ruiz went 0-for-26 in 2011. LHP Cliff Lee went 0-for-27 last year.