Preview: Blue Jays at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates look to post their first three-game winning streak of the season when they host the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday in the finale of their three-game series. Pittsburgh rallied to knock off the Blue Jays for the second straight night as Neil Walker hit a tiebreaking two-run double off the center-field fence in the eighth inning Saturday for an 8-6 victory. Toronto let a ninth-inning lead get away in the opener and was ahead 5-0 on Saturday before another collapse by the bullpen.

The Blue Jays demoted closer Sergio Santos after Friday’s loss, and relievers Aaron Loup and Todd Redmond combined to allow five runs in 1 2/3 innings the following day. Toronto has lost eight of its last 10 games despite a strong showing by Jose Bautista, who hit his ninth homer on Saturday while extending his career-best hitting streak to 13 games and setting a franchise mark by reaching base in his 30th consecutive game. Pittsburgh’s Jordy Mercer slugged a tying two-run double in the seventh after going hitless in his previous 25 at-bats.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, RSN, TVA (Toronto), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Dustin McGowan (1-1, 5.87 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Edinson Volquez (1-2, 3.21)

McGowan has received three straight no-decisions since last winning on April 11. He gave up three runs (two earned) and three hits in six innings against Kansas City in his last turn. McGowan won his lone start against Pittsburgh back in 2008, giving up four runs (three earned) and nine hits in five frames.

Volquez has lost back-to-back starts as he was roughed up for six runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings by St. Louis in his last turn. He gave up a total of only six earned runs over his first four outings. Volquez is 0-2 with an 8.16 ERA in three career starts against Toronto.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto 3B Brett Lawrie collected three hits Saturday for his sixth straight multi-hit performance and is 13-for-26 during the stretch.

2. Pirates SS Clint Barmes notched two hits on Saturday, including a double that represents his first extra-base hit of the season.

3. Blue Jays SS Jose Reyes has enjoyed excellent success against Volquez, going 5-for-6 in his career.

PREDICTION: Pirates 8, Blue Jays 5