Pirates rally past Blue Jays

PITTSBURGH -- The story was the same for the Pittsburgh Pirates in Game 2 of their three-game set with the Toronto Blue Jays as it was in the first game: wait out the starter and attack the bullpen.

But unlike their game Friday, the Pirates took care of business before the ninth inning and scored the go-ahead run in the eighth en route to a 8-6 victory over the Blue Jays.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle wasn’t surprised, and knew his team believed in its ability to come back and win for the second night in a row.

“It’s not just the nights we pull it off,” Hurdle said. “I mean that’s part of the reason I think you pull it off, is you keep pushing and you keep believing.”

Second baseman Neil Walker delivered the deciding blow when doubled to right-center field with one out off reliever Todd Redmond (0-3) in the eighth inning to score two runs and give the Pirates their final margin of victory. Pittsburgh’s win also ends a stretch of six consecutive series-losses.

“We’re more excited about the opportunity to get a sweep tomorrow,” Walker said. “But at the same time, coming back home to get two wins right off the bat is important.”

On the opposite side, the loss for Toronto marked the second game in a row the bullpen blew a late lead.

“We’re a little bit shell-shocked right now,” manager John Gibbons said. “But we’ve got to turn it around.”

Mark Melancon worked a scoreless ninth for his first save of the season and Bryan Morris (3-0) earned the win after he pitched a scoreless top of the eighth.

Right fielder Jose Bautista recorded another multi-hit game in his old stomping grounds and hit his ninth home run of the season, a solo shot to left in the sixth inning which put his team up 6-2. R.A. Dickey pitched into the seventh inning, and allowed three runs on five hits and four walks.

Once Dickey was pulled from the game after allowing a leadoff double to shortstop Clint Barmes in the seventh, the Pirates rapped out four runs on a RBI double by right fielder Josh Harrison, a run-scoring groundout by third baseman Pedro Alvarez and a two-run double off the center field wall from pinch hitter Jordy Mercer to tie the game at 6-6.

Gibbons said he thought it was the “right time” to pull Dickey after Barmes’ double.

“It’s a four-run lead,” Gibbons said. “Even if (Aaron Loup) gives up a couple runs, you don’t expect him to implode like that.”

Loup gave up three runs on four hits and one walk in one inning of work.

Dickey backed his manager and said he didn’t “dispute the call.”

“I thought it was a good call,” Dickey said. “It just didn’t work out.”

Mercer’s game-tying knock broke a 0-for-25 skid he had been mired in since his last hit came April 20. Hurdle called Mercer’s pinch-hit double one of “the moments you work for” in the game of baseball.

“You watch guys continue to grind and get through some tough times,” Hurdle said. “As I’ve said before, it’s all about meeting challenges, overcoming them, that’s what makes things meaningful.”

Harrison, batting leadoff and playing right field, had a hit in the seventh and eighth innings to help key the Pirates’ late rally.

“I was put in a couple situations and just tried to have good at-bats help the team in any way possible and get on-base for the guys behind me,” Harrison said. “I came up in a few situations and got good pitches to hit.”

Toronto opened the scoring in the third inning when shortstop Jose Reyes doubled to left and catcher Josh Thole scored for a 1-0 lead.

The Blue Jays cracked open the floodgates in the fourth and Pirates starter Francisco Liriano did not survive the inning.

Bautista led off with a single, Edwin Encarnacion walked, Brett Lawrie hit a RBI double to left, center fielder Colby Rasmus drove a run-scoring single to right off Gaby Sanchez’s glove at first base and then Lawrie scored when Steve Tolleson hit into a double play.

Toronto took a 5-0 edge after Liriano walked left fielder Melky Cabrera to force in a run, and his day was finished after 3 2/3 innings.

Liriano allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks, while striking out three batters.

Pittsburgh mitigated some of the damage in the bottom half, when Alvarez singled, first baseman Gaby Sanchez walked and Tony Sanchez singled to load the bases with one out.

Alvarez scored on a wild pitch by Dickey and Gaby Sanchez scored when Barmes grounded out to cut Toronto’s lead to 5-2.

NOTES: Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista extended his hitting to streak to 13 games with his single in the fourth inning, the longest active streak in the American League. Bautista also reached base for the 30th time in 30 games this season, a club record. ... Pirates LHP Francisco Liriano’s 3 2/3-inning outing broke a string of 13 consecutive home starts in which he went at least six innings. ... The Pirates’ series victory is their first since taking two out of three games from the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field April 8-10.