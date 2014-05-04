Blue Jays homer way past Pirates

PITTSBURGH -- The Toronto Blue Jays used the long ball to build a six-run lead that proved insurmountable and avoided a sweep with a 7-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

The win came after Toronto’s bullpen blew two- and four-run leads in the first two games of the three-game series.

Center fielder Colby Rasmus dealt the big blow with a grand slam in the second inning as a part of a three-hit day while starter Dustin McGowan (2-1) tossed seven innings of one-run baseball.

Manager John Gibbons iterated how “big” it was for his team to finally put together a complete game with all parts involved after the Blue Jays were cost wins in “a couple innings here or there.”

“It’s been a rotten trip for us but we’ve played good baseball,” Gibbons said. “We had to have that one today.”

Gibbons said he sat in bed the night before, thinking about his bullpen blowing leads in the previous two games. He should be able to sleep easy Sunday night.

For the first time in the series, the Pirates took the first lead of the game as right fielder Josh Harrison led off Pittsburgh’s first at-bat with a triple to right-center field. Second baseman Neil Walker followed with an RBI groundout that scored Harrison for a 1-0 lead.

But the early lead did not last as the Blue Jays responded with seven unanswered runs, a lead even their bullpen could not blow.

Pirates starter Edinson Volquez struggled to find the strike zone to start the second inning. He walked first baseman Edwin Encarnacion and third baseman Juan Francisco on a total of nine pitches to lead off the inning and second baseman Brett Lawrie loaded the bases when he reached on an infield single.

When Volquez hung a 3-2 breaking ball in the middle of the strike zone, Rasmus drilled a grand slam over the right field fence that put the Blue Jays ahead 4-1.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said Volquez “painted himself in a corner” in the second and ended up throwing a curveball right down the middle to a good hitter.

In hindsight, Volquez may regret the pitch selection to Rasmus.

“I just made the wrong pitch,” Volquez said. “He’s got a good swing, he had a good day today and I made a lot of bad pitches today.”

With the count full, Rasmus said he was not looking for any one of Volquez’s pitches in particular because he knew the pitcher owns a quality arsenal and was just “ready to put something in play.”

“Thankfully I was able to do that early and give us a good lead and give him some comfort,” Rasmus said.

Three innings later, the Blue Jays took advantage of the long ball again. Shortstop Jose Reyes doubled to the corner and left fielder Melky Cabrera followed with his sixth homer of the season, a two-run shot to right-center that extended Toronto’s edge to 6-1.

Volquez was lifted in the bottom of the fifth in favor of a pinch-hitter. He gave up six runs on seven hits and three walks in those five frames.

The right-hander said he had difficulty finding his rhythm on the mound and that he was “all over the place.”

McGowan delivered his best start of the season with seven innings of one-run baseball in which he gave up just three hits, walked three and struck out five batters.

Toronto added an insurance run in the eighth when Rasmus singled with one out, moved to third on a single by catcher Erik Kratz and scored on a hit from pinch hitter Dioner Navarro.

Down 7-1, the Pirates cut their deficit to five runs in the bottom half off reliever Marcus Stroman. Harrison hit his second triple of the day and scored on a sacrifice fly by center fielder Andrew McCutchen.

Stroman was pulled after he recorded two outs, and Brett Cecil held the Pirates scoreless as he finished the eighth and worked a shutout ninth.

NOTES: Pirates manager Clint Hurdle and first base coach Rick Sofield were ejected in the fourth inning after SS Jordy Mercer was called out on strikes. ... CF Colby Rasmus’ grand slam is the fourth of his career. ... RF Jose Bautista extended his club record streak of consecutive games reaching base to 31 with a walk in the fifth inning, but his American League-best hitting streak of 13 game ended with his 0-for-3 performance at the plate.