SS Jose Reyes’ double in the first inning of Wednesday’s loss gives him 60 games of 83 in which he has hit safely this season. He has doubled to lead off the game in three of his last five contests. Reyes also picked up his 15th stolen base in the first inning.

LHP J.A. Happ matched a season-high when he pitched seven innings in Wednesday’s 4-3 loss to the Yankees. Happ also had a season-high seven strikeouts in the start. “I thought he was tremendous. He was a different guy tonight,” said manager John Gibbons. “Hopefully that’s a start. He’s got to feel good about that. We pissed it away but he’s got to feel good about that outing.”

OF Colby Rasmus hit his 22nd home run Wednesday night. He has now homered in each of his first four games since returning from the disabled list Sept. 13. It is the first time in his career he has homered in four straight games. Rasmus became the second Blue Jay to hit in four straight games this season joining Edwin Encarnacion.

RHP Todd Redmond went 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball in his last outing against the Orioles, arguably the best start of the 28-year-old’s young career. Redmond was removed after just 75 pitches where he allowed three hits while striking out seven.

3B Brett Lawrie has a five-game hit streak after his double in the fourth inning Wednesday. Lawrie has hit safely in 37 of his last 47 games, hitting .307 in that span.