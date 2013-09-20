1B Edwin Encarnacion had successful surgery in Cleveland on Thursday to clean up cartilage in his left wrist. A conservative estimate is that he will be able to swing a bat in two months. The wrist had been bothering him off and on most of the season. He missed four games with it last week before returning to play the three-game series against Baltimore, when he was letting his bat fly on his swings more than usual. “It got to the point where he couldn’t go on,” manager John Gibbons said Thursday.

CF Colby Rasmus was 0-for-2 with two walks Thursday in the Blue Jays’ 6-2 win over the Yankees. It ended his streak of having hit a home run in four games consecutive games after returning from the disabled list Sept. 13. Rasmus had been out since Aug. 11 because of a left oblique strain. It was the first time in his career that he had homered in four consecutive games. He was 6-for-15 (.400) during his four-game hitting streak that ended Thursday.

RHP Esmil Rogers will make his 19th start and 43rd appearance of the season when he opens the three-game series against the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Friday. He is 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA in three starts in September. He was briefly returned to the bullpen after struggling in August, when he was 0-2 with a 7.66 ERA. He is 0-1 with a 4.40 ERA in six games, including two starts, this year against the Red Sox and is 0-0 with a 2.84 ERA in one start and one relief appearance at Fenway in 2013. He is 0-1 with a 3.94 ERA in seven career games, including two starts, against Boston.

RHP Todd Redmond held the Yankees to four hits and one run on a homer by OF Curtis Granderson in Toronto’s 6-2 win Thursday. Redmond improved to 4-2 with a 3.82 ERA after throwing a season-high seven innings. “He’s doing a tremendous job,” manager John Gibbons said. “He’s got strikeout ability. If you watch him, he competes. He doesn’t give in, nothing rattles him.”

C J.P. Arencibia was 0-for-4 Thursday, and he is in an 0-for-20 hitting funk. His batting average for the season has dropped to .197. He is on pace to end the season with the lowest batting average ever by a Blue Jays regular. The record is .205 by 2B Aaron Hill in 2010.

3B Brett Lawrie was 1-for-4 Thursday in Toronto’s 6-2 victory over the Yankees to extend his hitting streak to six games. He is batting .280 (7-for-25) during that span.