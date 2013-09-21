LHP Mark Buehrle (11-9, 4.17 ERA), will face the Red Sox for the fifth time this season on Saturday. The lefty has held the powerful Red Sox offense to one run in two separate outings.

2B Adam Lind came in swinging a hot bat for Toronto, hitting .316 with five homers and 13 RBIs in his last 11 games. But the left-handed hitter was not in the lineup with the left-hander Jon Lester pitching.

OF Colby Rasmus was having a very good year (.276 average, 22 homers, 66 RBIs) considering how bleak things have been for the Blue Jays. But on Friday night this long season for the team took on a strange twist. Before the Red Sox came to bat in the bottom of the first, Toronto’s outfielders were going through their customary warm-ups, tossing the ball in the outfield when someone in the bullpen area hit Rasmus in the side of the head near the left eye with a long toss and he had leave the game. He had just been activated off the disabled list last week after missing 29 games with a strained lat muscle.

RHP Esmil Rogers was out of control in Friday night’s 6-3 loss to the Red Sox. He threw only 29 of his 60 pitches for strikes, walking five, though one was intentional, and uncorked a wild pitch that gave Boston its first run of the game. It was a season-high walks and his shortest outing of the season.