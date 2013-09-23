OF Kevin Pillar went 2-for-3 Sunday including his second career home run of the season. It was his second career multi-hit game, along with Aug. 24 when he had two hits against the Astros.

RHP Ramon Ortiz has resumed throwing at the team’s complex in Dunedin, Fla. He suffered an elbow injury on June 2. He was expected to need Tommy John surgery but has avoided the surgery. He is now throwing from a mound. Ortiz, who turned 40 in May, will be a free agent after the season.

RHP R.A. Dickey took the loss Sunday, falling to 13-13, in an eight-inning complete game. It was his 12th career complete game and third this season. He struck out 11, the most in a game since 13 on Sept. 27, 2012, against the Pirates, while with the Mets. It was his 10th career game with 10 or more strikeouts.

CF Rajai Davis went 1-for-3 Sunday, extending his hit streak to five games, in which he is batting .389, going 7-for-18. He stole his 45th base of the season, second most in the American League.

LHP J.A. Happ is scheduled to make his 17th start of the season Monday in Chicago against the White Sox. He has faced the White Sox just once in his career, taking a loss, going 5 2/3 innings, giving up five runs on six hits, including two home runs, and a walk with three strikeouts.

CF Colby Rasmus (left eye contusion) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday. He will miss the rest of the season after being hit on the left eye by warm-up toss during the first inning of Friday’s game at Boston. A scan showed no fractures and there seems to be no concussion, but doctors will wait for the swelling to subside before making a final diagnosis.