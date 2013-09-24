CF Anthony Gose came into a game against the Chicago White Sox Monday night at U.S. Cellular Field hitting .351 (13-for-37) in his previous 11 games, upping his overall batting average to .269 (32-for-119) and putting him second on the club in triples (4) behind only 2B Muneori Kawasaki (5). Gose, who started in center field and hit ninth on Monday night, went 0-for-3 but made a nice running catch to save a couple of runs in the second inning.

OF Moises Sierra came into a game against the Chicago White Sox on Monday night at U.S. Cellular Field hitting .360 (27-for-75) since going 0-for-13 to start his season with the Blue Jays. Sierra, who went 0-for-3 as Toronto’s designated hitter, also led the majors with 12 doubles in September and was tied for the lead in the majors in extra-base hits (14).

1B Adam Lind didn’t start against the White Sox on Monday night in Chicago despite being red hot at the plate. Having LHP Jose Quintana on the mound likely played into the decision, as Lind was hitting .304 with six home runs and 16 RBIs in his previous 14 games. Lind had also reached base 35 of his last 41 games, prior to going 0-for-1 as a pinch-hitter in Toronto’s 3-2 loss to the White Sox.

LHP J.A. Happ started for the Blue Jays on Monday night against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field, going five innings and allowing three runs to take the loss in Toronto’s 3-2 defeat. Happ allowed a two-run home run to rookie 3B Marcus Semien in a 39-pitch second inning and gave up a solo homer to rookie RF Avisail Garcia in the fifth for what turned out to be the game-winning run for Chicago. Happ threw 110 pitches (72 strikes).

RHP Todd Redmond is scheduled to make his 12th start of the season for the Blue Jays on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. Redmond has a 2-2 record with a 3.48 ERA in two career starts against Baltimore, striking out 13 in 10 1/3 innings and walking just one.

C J.P. Arencibia hit a solo home run and went 1-for-4 in Toronto’s 3-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Monday night at U.S. Cellular Field. His home run, which brought the Blue Jays within 2-1 in the fifth inning, was his third against the White Sox this season and first since Aug. 23 at Houston. Manager John Gibbons believes that Arencibia can hit for a better average than his .196 batting average suggests.