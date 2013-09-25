RF Moises Sierra came out of the game after spraining his ankle in the sixth. Manager John Gibbons said he’s day-to-day. Sierra got hurt when catching a fly ball from Baltimore DH Dan Johnson. Sierra moved to his right, where a clod of grass popped up and he began limping after making the catch. Rajai Davis replaced Sierra in right field.

SS Jose Reyes scored the game-tying and go-ahead runs in Tuesday’s win. In the 10th inning, Reyes barely avoided getting picked off at second base by Francisco Rodriguez and scored the winning run. Afterward, Reyes said he was safe. “The throw beat me, but he ... didn’t tag me,” Reyes said. “That was the right call by the umpire.”

1B Mark DeRosa came off the bench to give the Blue Jays a big boost in Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Orioles. His pinch-hit single tied the game in the eighth, and his RBI single won it in the 10th. “It always feels good to come through for the team,” DeRosa said. “We’ve had a rough year. Every opportunity, you want to come through and want to do well. We find a way to keep fighting.”

1B Adam Lind finished 2-for-3 in Tuesday’s win and now has gotten hits in 19 of his last 20 games against the Orioles. He’s hitting .484 (15-for-31) at Camden Yards during his last nine games there going back to September 2012.

RHP Esmil Rogers hasn’t won in his last two starts. One of those starts came against the Orioles, where Rogers got a no-decision despite a strong six-inning effort, where he gave up three runs on five hits.